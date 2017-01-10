Houston mounts comeback to defeat the Franklin Monroe girls basketball team

HOUSTON – Franklin Monroe’s lead slipped away in the second half Monday night as the Jets traveled to Houston for a girls basketball game.

Twenty-four seconds into the game the Houston Wildcats scored the first point with Jess Monnier scoring a point off her free throw. Houston then added another two-pointer before the Jets’ first points at the 7:05 mark of the first quarter.

The Jets were able to take the lead at the 6:45 mark. From there Franklin Monroe and Houston went back and forth, but at the end of the first quarter Houston led 9-8.

In the second quarter Franklin Monroe tied the game up at the 6:50 mark. The Jets stayed tied in this quarter until the 3:15 mark when they took the lead.

Franklin Monroe led by 4 at the 2:29 mark, by 6 at the 1:56 mark and then by 8 at the 1:10 mark. The Jets scored 12 in the second quarter while only allowing Houston to score 3, ending the first half with a 20-12 FM lead.

During the third quarter Houston was down by 12 at the 4:10 mark. However, the Wildcats started scoring even more and were back within 4 at the end of the quarter. Houston scored 16 points during the third while the Jets only scored 12.

In the fourth quarter Houston came back within 1 at the 7:04 mark. The Wildcats then took the lead at the 6:50 mark.

The Jets went behind by 5 during the fourth but ended up only losing by 4. The final score was 43-39 Houston.

Corina Conley led Franklin Monroe with a game-high 19 points. Also for the Jets, Audrey Cable scored 6 points, Belle Cable scored 6, Kinsey Goins scored 4, and Kennedy Morris scored 4.

Jess Monnier led Houston with 12 points. Also for the Wildcats, Hayden Riesenbeck scored 8 points, Sarah Monnier scored 7, Kara Maier scored 6, Morgan Ely scored 5, Rebekah New scored 3, and Addie White scored 2.

Box score:

Franklin Monroe 8 – 12 – 12 – 7 = 39

Conley 19, B. Cable 6, A. Cable 6, Morris 4, Goins 4

(B. Cable 1)

Houston 9 – 3 – 16 – 15 = 43

J. Monnier 12, Riesenbeck 8, S. Monnier 7, Maier 6, Ely 5, New 3, White 2

(New 1)

Franklin Monroe’s Audrey Cable plays defense during a girls basketball game on Monday at Houston. http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Audrey-Cable-WEB.jpg Franklin Monroe’s Audrey Cable plays defense during a girls basketball game on Monday at Houston. Jamie Wilson|For The Daily Advocate