3 Tri-Village powerlifters win at Bellefontaine

BELLEFONTAINE – Three Patriots won their classes as the Tri-Village powerlifting team began its season on Saturday at the Bellefontaine powerlifting meet.

Nick Napier won the boys 250 pound class by lifting 265 pounds in the bench press and 415 in the deadlift.

Natasha Napier won the girls 135 pound class as she lifted 85 in the bench press and 205 in the deadlift.

Cassidy Ditty won the girls 185 pound class by lifting 110 in the bench press and 260 in the deadlift.

Hunter Gillett finished second in the boys 155 pound class by lifting 125 pounds in the bench press and 210 in the deadlift.

Dylan Holsapple finished second in the boys 185 pound class as he lifted 150 in the bench press and 280 in the deadlift.

Holly Back finished second in the girls 155 pound class by lifting 110 in the bench press and 235 in the deadlift.

Marrissa Roark finished second in the girls 185 pound class as she lifted 95 in the bench press and 195 in the deadlift.

Willie Strunk finished third in the boys 155 pound class, lifting 100 in the bench press and 210 in the deadlift.

Cody Eyer finished third in the boys 165 pound class as he lifted 145 in the bench press and 270 in the deadlift.

Josh Sims finished fourth in the boys 125 pound class by lifting 110 in the bench press and 225 in the deadlift.

Tyler Bragg finished fourth in the boys 250 pound class, lifting 160 in the bench press and 335 in the deadlift.

Ashley Penny finished fourth in the girls 195 pound class as she lifted 95 in the bench press and 225 in the deadlift.

Foster Brown finished fifth in the boys 125 pound class by lifting 95 in the bench press and 220 in the deadlift.

Chance Davis finished fifth in the boys 195 pound class, lifting 100 in the bench press and 225 in the deadlift.

Dagan White finished fifth in the boys 250 pound class by lifting 205 in the bench press and 375 in the deadlift.

Blake Brandenburg in the boys 125 pound class lifted 70 in the bench press and 145 in the deadlift.

Trevor Brown in the boys 250 pound class lifted 130 in the bench press and 285 in the deadlift.

Brian Johnson in the boys 175 pound class lifted 90 in the bench press and 225 in the deadlift.

Elijah Driver in the boys 175 pound class lifted 140 in the bench press and 315 in the deadlift.

Damien Edwards in the boys 155 pound class lifted 195 in the bench press and 330 in the deadlift.

Ian Bailey in the boys 250 pound class lifted 205 in the bench press and 345 in the deadlift.

Jackson Plush in the boys 205 pound class lifted 350 in the deadlift.

Tri-Village will continue the season on Saturday at Bradford. The Patriots then will host their meet on Jan. 21.