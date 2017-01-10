Mississinawa Valley to induct Mallory Livingston into Blackhawk Athletic Hall of Fame

UNION CITY – Mississinawa Valley will host the annual induction into the Blackhawk Athletic Hall of Fame on Jan. 21 and will induct Mallory Livingston.

The ceremony will be held before the start of the varsity basketball game between Mississinawa Valley and Randolph Southern.

Livingston was a member of the class of 2012. She participated in basketball and volleyball.

She excelled in volleyball during her tenure at Mississinawa Valley. In 2010-11 she was named Darke County player of the year and Cross County player of the year along with being named to the first team all-conference and first team district team.

In 2011-12 Livingston was named to the first team all-conference, Darke County player of the year, Darke County female athlete of the year, district all-star team, first team Southwest District and second team all-state.

Livingston was also a four-time member of the CCC all-academic team.

Livingston holds six school records in volleyball. She holds the records for most kills in a set, kills in a career, most kills in a season, solo blocks in a season, best hitting efficiency and most kills in a match.

After high school Livingston played volleyball for IU East. She was named the AVCA Northeast region freshman of the year, and she was also named to the all Kentucky Intercollegiate Athletic Conference team.

In her sophomore year she was named the honorable mention all-Northeast Region team by the American Volleyball Coaches Association and was named to the all-KIAC team.

Livingston’s junior year she has named to the NAIA all-American third team, she was the KIAC player of the year, AVCA Northeast Region player of the year and named IU East female athlete of the year.

In her senior season she was named to the NAIA all-American honorable mention, she was the KIAC player of the year, she was named KIAC attacker of the week five times during her senior season and was named IU East female athlete of the year for the second straight season.