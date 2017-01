AKRON – Ansonia freshman Brock Shellhaas won his flight at the Akron Pole Vault Convention on Saturday at the University of Akron.

Shellhaas cleared 4.3 meters, which is more than 14 feet 1 inch and a personal best. The Ansonia freshman finished 16th in the men’s competition, which included high school and college vaulters.

For complete results from the meet, visit http://akron-pole-vault-convention.runnerspace.com/eprofile.php?event_id=10294&do=news&news_id=452647.