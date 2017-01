NEW MADISON – Tri-Village’s Allie Downing has been named the MaxPreps/JJHuddle Ohio girls basketball athlete of the week.

The Tri-Village senior scored 20 points in a win against Ansonia, recording her 1,000th career point in the process.

Downing received 54.7 percent of the 118,490 votes cast for the MaxPreps/JJHuddle Ohio girls basketball athlete of the week.