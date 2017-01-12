Bradford announces changes to its basketball schedules

BRADFORD – Bradford has announced numerous changes to its junior high and high school basketball schedules.

Bradford’s varsity girls basketball team will play Twin Valley South at 10 a.m. on Jan. 21.

The eighth grade boys basketball team will play at Twin Valley South at 10 a.m. Jan. 21.

The seventh grade girls basketball team will play National Trail at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 21, and the eighth grade girls basketball team will play National Trail at 1 p.m. Jan. 21.

The eighth grade boys basketball team will play Miami East at 6 p.m. Jan. 23. The seventh grade boys basketball team will play one half against Miami East at 7 p.m. Jan. 23.

The varsity girls basketball team will play at Mississinawa Valley at 7 p.m. Jan. 26.

The eighth grade boys basketball team will play Mississinawa Valley at 5 p.m. Jan. 26.

The seventh grade girls basketball team will play Newton at 6 p.m. Jan. 26, and the eighth grade girls basketball team will play Newton at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 26.