Versailles swimmers compete at Southwest Classic

VERSAILLES – The Versailles High School swimmers participated on Saturday and Sunday in the Southwest Classic swim meet, the largest high school swim meet in the United States.

There were 103 high school teams with approximately 2,800 swimmers participating. Preliminaries were held at nine pools with the top 16 times competing at finals. Versailles swam preliminaries at Miami University. Finals were held at St. Xavier High School’s Keating Natatorium.

Following are the results for the Versailles girls’ preliminaries:

400 yard medley relay: 8th, Emily Kramer, Heather Albers, Faith Wilker, Tori Ahrens, 4:38.90; 23rd, Courtney Batten, Payton Berger, Grace Francis, Kasidy Dross, 5:18.78; 24th, Chloe Francis, Hannah Bey, Lucy Prakel, Deanna Day, 5:26.52

200 yard freestyle: 13th, Emily Kramer, 2:14.92; 30th, Morgan Frederick, 2:42.42

50 yard freestyle: 9th, Heather Albers, 26.79; 20th, Tori Ahrens, 28.22; 22nd, Payton Berger, 28.54; 23rd, Faith Wilker, 28.59; 47th, Lucy Prakel, 29.80; 57th, Kasidy Dross, 30.69; 63rd, Grace Carman, 31.14; 64th, Deanna Day, 31.15; 68th, Kari Mangen, 31.35; 72nd, Grace Francis, 31.41; 79th, Courtney Batten, 31.83; 84th, Lacee Cotterman, 32.31; 85th, Chloe Francis, 32.32; 89th, Hannah Bey, 32.66; 97th, Shelby Smith, 33.51; 104th, Morgan Frederick, 33.76; 114th, Adel Karolyi, 35.20; 125th, Claire Keiser, 36.98

100 yard butterfly: 20th, Faith Wilker, 1:14.95; 28th, Kasidy Dross, 1:27.48

100 yard backstroke: 21st, Courtney Batten, 1:18.95; 29th, Kari Mangen, 1:26.58; 34th, Taylor Cordonnier, 1:31.08; 35th, Claire Keiser, 1:31.58

500 yard freestyle: 9th, Emily Kramer, 6:23.47

50 yard breaststroke: 4th, Payton Berger, 34.96; 9th, Lucy Prakel, 37.58; 15th, Hannah Bey, 38.65; 17th, Tori Ahrens, 39.32; 29th, Grace Francis, 42.31; 32nd, Taylor Cordonnier, 42.46; 45th, Shelby Smith, 44.36; 47th, Chloe Francis, 44.52; 50th, Adel Karolyi, 44.96; 55th, Lacee Cotterman, 45.87

200 yard breaststroke: 6th, Heather Albers, 2:40.87

200 yard freestyle relay: 8th, Emily Kramer, Faith Wilker, Tori Ahrens, Heather Albers, 1:49.77; 19th, Grace Francis, Kasidy Dross, Lucy Prakel, Payton Berger, 2:02.11; 27th, Courtney Batten, Kari Mangen, Chloe Francis, Deanna Day, 2:08.92; 32nd, Taylor Cordonnier, Hannah Bey, Morgan Frederick, Grace Carman, 2:14.95; 35th, Adel Karolyi, Claire Keiser, Lacee Cotterman, Shelby Smith, 2:18.00

200 yard medley relay: 9th, Emily Kramer, Heather Albers, Faith Wilker, Tori Ahrens, 2:04.16; 21st, Courtney Batten, Payton Berger, Kasidy Dross, Grace Francis, 2:17.32; 28th, Kari Mangen, Hannah Bey, Lucy Prakel, Deanna Day, 2:24.76; 36th, Claire Keiser, Morgan Frederick, Grace Carman, Chloe Francis, 2:36.29

200 yard individual medley: 21st, Faith Wilker, 2:40.38

100 yard individual medley: 12th, Payton Berger, 1:16.21; 14th, Tori Ahrens, 1:16.92; 23rd, Grace Francis, 1:20.08; 26th, Kasidy Dross, 1:21.32; 29th, Courtney Batten, 1:22.62

100 yard freestyle: 17th, Heather Albers, 59.56; 21st, Emily Kramer, 1:01.43; 29th, Faith Wilker, 1:02.63; 40th, Grace Carman, 1:05.80; 54th, Lucy Prakel, 1:08.56; 60th, Deanna Day, 1:09.41; 82nd, Lacee Cotterman, 1:13.77; 90th, Hannah Bey, 1:14.26; 103rd, Shelby Smith, 1:17.52; 108th, Claire Keiser, 1:22.18

50 yard butterfly: 17th, Grace Francis, 34.91; 21st, Kasidy Dross, 35.68; 30th, Chloe Francis, 39.72; 34th, Morgan Frederick, 41.22

100 yard breaststroke: 3rd, Heather Albers, 1:11.27; 14th, Payton Berger, 1:20.64; 23rd, Lucy Prakel, 1:25.72; 27th, Hannah Bey, 1:26.57; 36th, Grace Carman, 1:30.62; 49th, Adel Karolyi, 1:45.43

50 yard backstroke: 16th, Courtney Batten, 36.62; 18th, Kari Mangen, 36.95; 31st, Lacee Cotterman, 39.31; 33rd, Deanna Day, 40.09; 40th, Morgan Frederick, 40.80; 42nd, Chloe Francis, 40.93; 47th, Claire Keiser, 42.68; 48th, Shelby Smith, 42.73; 57th, Adel Karolyi, 45.98

200 yard backstroke: 16th, Emily Kramer, 2:38.51

400 yard freestyle relay: 8th, Emily Kramer, Faith Wilker, Tori Ahrens, Heather Albers, 4:04.49; 22nd, Courtney Batten, Grace Francis, Kasidy Dross, Payton Berger, 4:39.43; 25th, Lucy Prakel, Chloe Francis, Deanna Day, Grace Carman, 4:45.10; 30th, Hannah Bey, Kari Mangen, Lacee Cotterman, Morgan Frederick, 5:02.13

Following are the results for the Versailles girls’ finals:

50 yard breaststroke: 15th, Payton Berger, 35.05

100 yard breaststroke: Alternate, Heather Albers

Following are the results from the Versailles boys’ preliminaries:

400 yard medley relay: 9th, Clint Morgan, Stuart Baltes, Kyle Dapore, Cole Condon, 4:27.17; 15th, Adam Gehret, Jarrod Wagner, Mitchell Huelskamp, Nathanial Nelson; 6:01.19

200 yard freestyle: 16th, Nathanial Nelson, 2:25.05

50 yard freestyle: 1st, Cole Condon, 22.82; 4th, Clint Morgan, 23.23; 13th, Kyle Dapore, 24.65; 26th, Nathanial Nelson, 25.77; 33rd, Stuart Baltes, 26.51; 46th, Mitchell Huelskamp, 27.87; 61st, Jarrod Wagner, 29.42; 64th, Adam Gehret, 29.68

100 yard butterfly: 5th, Cole Condon, 57.91; 15th, Stuart Baltes, 1:09.37; 18th, Kyle Dapore, 1:12.31

100 yard backstroke: 11th, Clint Morgan, 1:06.41

50 yard breaststroke: 13th, Mitchell Huelskamp, 37.14; 33rd, Jarrod Wagner, 46.96

200 yard freestyle relay: 3rd, Cole Condon, Nathanial Nelson, Kyle Dapore, Clint Morgan, 1:35.71; 14th, Stuart Baltes, Adam Gehret, Jarrod Wagner, Mitchell Huelskamp; 1:51.62

200 yard medley relay: 11th, Clint Morgan, Adam Gehret, Cole Condon, Kyle Dapore, 1:57.57

100 yard individual medley: 3rd, Kyle Dapore, 1:06.21; 7th, Stuart Baltes, 1:10.93

100 yard freestyle: 7th, Cole Condon, 52.16; 22nd, Clint Morgan, 55.31; 38th, Nathanial Nelson, 59.58; 60th, Mitchell Huelskamp, 1:04.09; 83rd, Jarrod Wagner, 1:11.88

50 yard butterfly: 8th, Kyle Dapore, 28.88; 13th, Stuart Baltes, 29.68

100 yard breaststroke: 29th, Mitchell Huelskamp, 1:26.75; 30th, Adam Gehret, 1:27.52; 46th, Jarrod Wagner, 1:48.73

50 yard backstroke: 25th, Nathanial Nelson, 39.81; 33rd, Adam Gehret, 43.30

400 yard freestyle relay: 5th, Cole Condon, Nathanial Nelson, Kyle Dapore, Clint Morgan, 3:42.26; 17th, Mitchell Huelskamp, Adam Gehret, Jarrod Wagner, Stuart Baltes, 4:32.71

The team is coached by Penny Cromwell and Mark Travis. For more information about the swim team, visit its website at www.versailles.k12.oh.us, click on Athletics, click on Schedules and click on Swimming.