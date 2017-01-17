Versailles swimmer Kyle Dapore receives scholarship

VERSAILLES – Versailles senior Kyle Dapore received a scholarship from the Southwestern Ohio Swim Officials Association Friends of the Classic Foundation.

The Friends of the Classic Foundation grants scholarships to outstanding seniors who have competed in the Southwest Ohio High School Swimming and Diving Classic. These seniors exemplify the highest standards in sportsmanship, academic achievement, community service and outstanding leadership.

Each applicant had to fill out an application, provide three certifications/endorsements (signatures and two letters of recommendations) and write a one-page essay explaining how swimming/diving affected them and how the scholarship would benefit them.

In addition to Dapore receiving a scholarship, Versailles’ Heather Albers and Emily Kramer were scholarship finalists. Previous scholarship winners from Versailles include Hannah Marshal and Hannah Wenig.

The Southwest Ohio High School Swimming and Diving Classic just completed 34 years. The largest high school swimming and diving meet in the nation provides a unique competitive opportunity to athletes just prior to the championship season. There were 103 high school teams with approximately 2,800 swimmers participating in the swim meet this year.