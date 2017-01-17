Greenville swimmer Isabella Gable wins 400 individual medley at the Southwest Classic

GREENVILLE – Greenville’s Isabella Gable won the girls 400 individual medley at the Southwest Classic swim meet, which is the largest high school swim meet in the country.

Greenville’s swim team didn’t compete in the preliminaries Saturday morning because of the icy roads. Gable did pre-qualify for the finals of the 400 IM, though, and swam in the finals Saturday evening at St. Xavier High School’s Keating Natatorium in Cincinnati. Gable won the event, which included 68 swimmers, with a time of 4:26.70.

On Sunday Gable won the preliminaries of the girls 200 backstroke at Miami University’s B pool. She then finished second in the 200 backstroke finals with a time of 2:04.54.

Gable also won the girls 200 individual medley preliminaries at the Miami B pool. Sunday evening she finished fourth in that event with a time of 2:07.54.

Josh Smith finished second in the preliminaries of the 50 backstroke Sunday morning at the Miami B pool with a time of 29.17, making him second alternate for the event finals. Jacob Subler finished fifth in the 50 backstroke preliminaries with a time of 32.81.

Maggie Bankson finished seventh in the girls 200 butterfly preliminaries with a time of 2:34.84. She also finished 10th in the girls 200 individual medley preliminaries with a time of 2:26.65.

In the boys 100 breaststroke Seth Conway finished seventh in the preliminaries with a time of 1:09.28 while Pablo Badell finished ninth in 1:09.87.

Badell also finished 10th in the preliminaries of the boys 200 individual medley with a time of 2:20.94.

Greenville’s boys 200 medley relay team of Subler, Badell, Conway and Smith placed eighth in the preliminaries at Miami B pool with a time of 1:56.44.