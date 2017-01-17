Versailles boys basketball team moves up to No. 5 in AP state rankings

COLUMBUS – Versailles moved up two spots to No. 5 in the Associated Press’ second boys basketball poll of the 2016-17 season.

Versailles is ranked fifth in Division III this week after debuting at seventh a week ago. The Tigers bypassed St. Bernard Roger Bacon and Columbus Grandview Heights in the Division III state rankings. They remain behind Cincinnati Summit Country Day, Leavittsburg Labrae, Haviland Wayne Trace and Oak Hill in the state poll.

Versailles is the lone Darke County boys basketball team to be ranked in this season’s state poll.

A number of other schools with local connections are ranked this week. Springfield from the Greater Western Ohio Conference is ranked No. 11 in Division I, Trotwood-Madison from the GWOC is ranked No. 1 in Division II, Bethel from the Cross County Conference is ranked 13th in Division III, and Fort Recovery from the Midwest Athletic Conference is ranked No. 7 in Division IV.

Below are the top 10 teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record and total points:



DIVISION I 1, Cin. Moeller (25) 13-0 250 2, Newark 13-0 193 3, Pickerington Cent. 11-1 164 4, Lorain 8-1 120 5, Tol. St. Francis 10-1 114 6, Upper Arlington 11-1 104 7, Massillon Jackson 10-1 99 8, N. Can. Hoover 11-1 89 9, Wooster 11-0 42 10,Westerville S. 10-3 30

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Springfield 24. 12, Tol. St. John’s 23. 13, Cols. Northland 20. 14, Youngs. Boardman 18.



DIVISION II 1, Trotwood-Madison (13) 9-0 234 2, Upper Sandusky (12) 13-0 218 3, Cols. South 12-0 167 4, Ottawa-Glandorf 11-1 109 (tie)Day. Dunbar 9-1 109 6, McArthur Vinton County 11-0 106 7, Franklin 10-1 55 8, Lexington 11-1 46 9, Kettering Alter 9-2 44 10,Vermilion 12-1 42

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Cin. Wyoming 41. 12, Akr. SVSM 39. 13, Byesville Meadowbrook 30. 14, Cin. Taft 24. 15, Wauseon 20. 16, Lancaster Fairfield Union 17. 17, Cols. DeSales 15.



DIVISION III 1, Cin. Summit Country Day (18) 12-0 230 2, Leavittsburg Labrae (3) 11-0 193 3, Haviland Wayne Trace 11-1 142 4, Oak Hill 13-0 136 5, Versailles 11-1 127 6, St. Bernard Roger Bacon (1) 11-2 106 7, Proctorville Fairland (1) 11-1 90 8, Brookville 11-1 80 9, Cin. Roger Bacon (2) 10-2 44 10,Cle. VASJ 5-4 36

Others receiving 12 or more points: 12, Cols. Grandview Hts. 27. 13, Tipp City Bethel 24. 14, Berlin Hiland 21. 15, Martins Ferry 18. 16, N. Lima S. Range 15. 17, Richwood N. Union 12.



DIVISION IV 1, McDonald (15) 12-0 215 2, Defiance Ayersville (3) 9-0 184 3, Grove City Christian (1) 11-1 150 4, Mansfield St. Peter’s (1) 11-2 135 5, Ft. Loramie (1) 10-2 120 6, Cornerstone Christian (4) 10-3 111 7, Ft. Recovery 9-1 86 8, Waterford 6-1 82 9, Cols. Africentric 9-4 56 10,Bristol 11-1 35 (tie)Warren JFK 7-3 35

Others receiving 12 or more points: 12, S. Charleston SE 19. 12, W. Unity Hilltop 19. 12, Cincinnati Christian 19. 15, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 18. 15, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 18. 17, Toronto 12. 17, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 12.

Versailles’ Austin Knapke drives to the basket during a Flyin’ to the Hoop boys basketball game against Tri-Village on Monday at Fairmont’s Trent Arena in Kettering. http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Austin-Knapke-WEB.jpg Versailles’ Austin Knapke drives to the basket during a Flyin’ to the Hoop boys basketball game against Tri-Village on Monday at Fairmont’s Trent Arena in Kettering. Dale Barger|For The Daily Advocate

By Kyle Shaner [email protected]

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.