Versailles girls basketball team moves up in AP state poll

COLUMBUS – Versailles moved up one spot to No. 3 while Tri-Village maintained its No. 4 ranking in the Associated Press’ state girls basketball poll.
Versailles moved ahead of Columbus Africentric in the Division III state rankings to claim the No. 3 spot in the secondly weekly state poll of the 2016-17 season. Versailles, which also gained one first-place vote, remained behind Cincinnati Summit Country Day and Archbold in the Division III rankings.
Tri-Village’s girls remained No. 4 in the Division IV state rankings for a second consecutive week. The Lady Patriots moved ahead of Russia but were bypassed by Berlin Hiland. Tri-Village remained behind Minster and Waterford.
A number of other schools with local connections are ranked this week. Springboro from the Greater Western Ohio Conference is ranked No. 12 in Division I, Trotwood-Madison from the GWOC is ranked No. 4 in Division II, Tippecanoe from the GWOC is ranked No. 6 in Division II, Fort Recovery from the Midwest Athletic Conference is ranked No. 4 in Division III, and Minster from the MAC is ranked No. 1 in Division IV.
Below is how a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school girls basketball teams in the Associated Press polls, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):
|DIVISION I
|1. Newark (12)
|14-0
|190
|2. Mason (6)
|11-1
|179
|3. W. Chester Lakota W. (2)
|13-1
|171
|4. Tol. Start
|11-1
|132
|5. Solon
|9-2
|100
|6. Lyndhurst Brush
|12-1
|92
|7. Eastlake N.
|9-1
|56
|(tie) Reynoldsburg
|10-3
|56
|9. Can. GlenOak (1)
|11-1
|35
|10.New Carlisle Tecumseh
|12-1
|24
Others receiving 12 or more points: Dublin Coffman 16. Springboro 14. Cin. McAuley 13.
|DIVISION II
|1. Ottawa-Glandorf (10)
|13-0
|182
|2. Kettering Alter (4)
|11-2
|169
|3. Day. Carroll (6)
|13-1
|164
|4. Trotwood-Madison
|10-2
|113
|5. Shaker Hts. Laurel
|14-0
|99
|6. Tipp City Tippecanoe
|10-2
|92
|7. London
|12-2
|54
|8. Parma Padua
|11-2
|36
|9. Perry
|12-1
|24
|10.Oak Harbor
|11-2
|22
Others receiving 12 or more points: Millbury Lake 21. Warren Howland 18. Beloit W. Branch 16. Washington C.H. Miami Trace (1) 13. Clyde 12. Poland Seminary 12.
|DIVISION III
|1. Cin. Summit Country Day (11)
|13-0
|160
|2. Archbold (4)
|13-0
|157
|3. Versailles (1)
|13-1
|109
|4. Ft. Recovery
|9-0
|107
|5. Cols. Africentric
|11-2
|103
|6. Findlay Liberty-Benton
|10-1
|88
|7. Richwood N. Union
|12-1
|87
|8. Columbus Grove
|10-1
|63
|9. Columbiana (2)
|17-0
|30
|10. Gates Mills Gilmour (2)
|11-4
|27
|(tie) Lynchburg-Clay
|11-1
|27
Others receiving 12 or more points: Newton Falls 22. Lisbon David Anderson 19. Warren Champion 15. Baltimore Liberty Union 15. Brookfield 14. Albany Alexander 13. W. Liberty-Salem 13.
|DIVISION IV
|1. Minster (11)
|12-0
|187
|2. Berlin Hiland (4)
|12-0
|168
|3. Waterford (6)
|9-1
|142
|4. New Madison Tri-Village
|13-0
|141
|5. Fairfield Christian
|14-0
|104
|6. Arlington
|11-2
|88
|7. Russia
|12-2
|85
|8. Ottoville
|10-3
|41
|9. Haviland Wayne Trace
|11-1
|28
|10. N. Jackson Jackson-Milton
|12-2
|19
|(tie) New Matamoras Frontier
|12-1
|19
Others receiving 12 or more points: 12, Danville 16. N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 15. Jackson Center 14.
Kyle Shaner