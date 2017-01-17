Versailles girls basketball team moves up in AP state poll

COLUMBUS – Versailles moved up one spot to No. 3 while Tri-Village maintained its No. 4 ranking in the Associated Press’ state girls basketball poll.

Versailles moved ahead of Columbus Africentric in the Division III state rankings to claim the No. 3 spot in the secondly weekly state poll of the 2016-17 season. Versailles, which also gained one first-place vote, remained behind Cincinnati Summit Country Day and Archbold in the Division III rankings.

Tri-Village’s girls remained No. 4 in the Division IV state rankings for a second consecutive week. The Lady Patriots moved ahead of Russia but were bypassed by Berlin Hiland. Tri-Village remained behind Minster and Waterford.

A number of other schools with local connections are ranked this week. Springboro from the Greater Western Ohio Conference is ranked No. 12 in Division I, Trotwood-Madison from the GWOC is ranked No. 4 in Division II, Tippecanoe from the GWOC is ranked No. 6 in Division II, Fort Recovery from the Midwest Athletic Conference is ranked No. 4 in Division III, and Minster from the MAC is ranked No. 1 in Division IV.

Below is how a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school girls basketball teams in the Associated Press polls, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):



DIVISION I 1. Newark (12) 14-0 190 2. Mason (6) 11-1 179 3. W. Chester Lakota W. (2) 13-1 171 4. Tol. Start 11-1 132 5. Solon 9-2 100 6. Lyndhurst Brush 12-1 92 7. Eastlake N. 9-1 56 (tie) Reynoldsburg 10-3 56 9. Can. GlenOak (1) 11-1 35 10.New Carlisle Tecumseh 12-1 24

Others receiving 12 or more points: Dublin Coffman 16. Springboro 14. Cin. McAuley 13.



DIVISION II 1. Ottawa-Glandorf (10) 13-0 182 2. Kettering Alter (4) 11-2 169 3. Day. Carroll (6) 13-1 164 4. Trotwood-Madison 10-2 113 5. Shaker Hts. Laurel 14-0 99 6. Tipp City Tippecanoe 10-2 92 7. London 12-2 54 8. Parma Padua 11-2 36 9. Perry 12-1 24 10.Oak Harbor 11-2 22

Others receiving 12 or more points: Millbury Lake 21. Warren Howland 18. Beloit W. Branch 16. Washington C.H. Miami Trace (1) 13. Clyde 12. Poland Seminary 12.



DIVISION III 1. Cin. Summit Country Day (11) 13-0 160 2. Archbold (4) 13-0 157 3. Versailles (1) 13-1 109 4. Ft. Recovery 9-0 107 5. Cols. Africentric 11-2 103 6. Findlay Liberty-Benton 10-1 88 7. Richwood N. Union 12-1 87 8. Columbus Grove 10-1 63 9. Columbiana (2) 17-0 30 10. Gates Mills Gilmour (2) 11-4 27 (tie) Lynchburg-Clay 11-1 27

Others receiving 12 or more points: Newton Falls 22. Lisbon David Anderson 19. Warren Champion 15. Baltimore Liberty Union 15. Brookfield 14. Albany Alexander 13. W. Liberty-Salem 13.



DIVISION IV 1. Minster (11) 12-0 187 2. Berlin Hiland (4) 12-0 168 3. Waterford (6) 9-1 142 4. New Madison Tri-Village 13-0 141 5. Fairfield Christian 14-0 104 6. Arlington 11-2 88 7. Russia 12-2 85 8. Ottoville 10-3 41 9. Haviland Wayne Trace 11-1 28 10. N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 12-2 19 (tie) New Matamoras Frontier 12-1 19

Others receiving 12 or more points: 12, Danville 16. N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 15. Jackson Center 14.

Versailles’ Danielle Winner shoots over the Russia defense during a girls basketball game on Saturday in Versailles. http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Danielle-Winner-WEB-1.jpg Versailles’ Danielle Winner shoots over the Russia defense during a girls basketball game on Saturday in Versailles. Mike Ullery|Civitas Media

Tri-Village maintains its No. 4 ranking

By Kyle Shaner [email protected]

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

