Greenville boys basketball team’s comeback attempt falls short against Coldwater

GREENVILLE – After trailing for most of Tuesday’s game the Greenville boys basketball team had a chance late against Coldwater but fell just short, losing 67-64.

After Greenville started the game on a 4-0 run, Coldwater took the lead early in the first quarter and held it the rest of the night. The Cavaliers led by as many as 15 points, but the Green Wave battled back in the fourth quarter to make it a one-possession game. The Wave had a shot at a game-tying basket as time expired but missed, losing by 3.

“We played as hard as we could the fourth quarter,” Greenville coach Kyle Joseph said. “We didn’t give up. I’m proud of the guys for that. We’ve got to put ourselves in a position where we’re not having to do that and overcome a 10-point lead.”

Greenville’s only lead of the night came as Devin Hendrix and Peter Pandey each scored to put the Wave ahead 4-0. But then the duo of Derek Albers and Marcus Bruns, who scored all 15 of Coldwater’s first quarter points, led the Cavs on a 9-0 run that gave them a lead they never would surrender.

“We talk about getting to the rim, which I think for the most part we do a good job of, going there aggressively,” Joseph said. “To start the game I don’t know if that aggressiveness, that intensity level was there on either end of the court, and I think that’s probably something that starts with me because it’s been a problem all year.”

After leading 15-12 through one quarter, Coldwater added to its advantage in the second period. The Cavaliers hit four 3-pointers in the period to help push their advantage to 32-23 at halftime.

Coldwater continued to add to its lead in the third quarter, increasing the margin to a game-high 15 points at 43-28 midway through the period.

With the duo of Isaiah Gable and Aaron Rich heating up, Greenville was able to end the third quarter on an 11-6 run to close to within 49-39.

Pandey played well in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter, scoring 8 of the Wave’s first 11 points in the frame to help cut the deficit to 56-50.

The Wave continued to claw their way back into the game and made it a one-possession game, 62-59, on with an Isaiah Gable 3-pointer. With just 36 seconds remaining Gable made another field goal and the deficit was down to just a single point.

After Coldwater hit three free throws to make it a 4-point lead again, Gable again came through with a 3-pointer, making it 65-64 with 6.6 seconds remaining.

Coldwater again was able to knock down its free throws, making it 67-64, before a last-second 3-point attempt by Greenville missed the mark.

Gable led Greenville with a game-high 20 points. Also for the Wave, Rich scored 18 points, Pandey scored 12, Hendrix scored 6, Kyle Mills scored 3, Marcus Wood scored 3, and Kyle Phillips scored 2.

Bruns led Coldwater with 19 points. Also for the Cavaliers, Albers scored 13 points, Sam Broering scored 12, Dylan Thobe scored 9, Jacob Wenning scored 4, Mitch Balster scored 3, Neal Muhlenkamp scored 3, Cole Frilling scored 2, and Nathan Grunden scored 2.

In what was a physical game, Coldwater got the free throw line more often, making 25 of its 31 free throw attempts compared to 12 of 17 for Greenville.

“I know that Coldwater is a good, physical football school, but my guys are tough,” Joseph said. “They’re physical. I think we want that contact. We want the contact. We want to get to the line, too.”

Greenville fell to 6-4 with Tuesday’s loss while Coldwater improved to 5-6. The Green Wave will return to action on Friday with a home game against Xenia.

http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMGP0559.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMGP0561.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMGP0565.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMGP0566.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMGP0571.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMGP0578.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMGP0581.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMGP0585.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMGP0591.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMGP0598.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMGP0601.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMGP0602.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMGP0606.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMGP0611.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMGP0613.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMGP0615.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMGP0621.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMGP0622.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMGP0627.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMGP0628.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMGP0631.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMGP0516.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMGP0519.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMGP0525.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMGP0527.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMGP0532.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMGP0538.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMGP0540.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMGP0541.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMGP0546.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMGP0548.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMGP0551.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMGP0554.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMGP0558.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate Greenville’s Isaiah Gable shoots a 3-pointer during a boys basketball game against Coldwater on Tuesday in Greenville. http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Isaiah-Gable-WEB.jpg Greenville’s Isaiah Gable shoots a 3-pointer during a boys basketball game against Coldwater on Tuesday in Greenville. Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate

By Kyle Shaner [email protected]

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.