Ansonia boys basketball team defeats National Trail

ANSONIA – Ansonia beat National Trail 65-43 in a Cross County Conference boys basketball game on Friday.

Ansonia led 13-10 through one quarter and increased its lead to 28-19 in the second quarter. The Tigers led 41-30 through three quarters on their way to a 22-point victory.

Devyn Sink led Ansonia with 22 points while Hunter Muir added 21 points and 15 rebounds. Also for the Tigers, Brayden Swabb scored 8 points, Trevor Alexander scored 6, Keith Burk scored 3, Aydan Sanders scored 3, and Andrew Rowland scored 2.

Weston Haws led National Trail with 12 points. Also for the Blazers, Travis Hunt scored 10 points, Peyton Harrison scored 8, Dalton Mason scored 6, Zach Woodall scored 5, and Adam Eyler scored 2.

Ansonia improved to 7-7 overall and 5-4 in the CCC with the win. National Trail fell to 7-6 overall and 4-3 in the CCC.

Ansonia will play host to St. Henry on Saturday.