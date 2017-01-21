Bradford girls basketball team defeats Twin Valley South

BRADFORD – Led by 30 points from Mandi Bates, Bradford beat Twin Valley South 46-42 in a Cross County Conference girls basketball game on Saturday.

Bradford trailed 9-8 at the end of the first quarter but came back to take a 19-18 halftime lead. The Railroaders increased their lead to 29-25 in the third quarter and played even with the Panthers in the fourth quarter to win by 4 points.

Bates led Bradford with her game-high 30 points and also had 10 rebounds. Also for the Railroaders, Ally Booker scored 4 points, Brooke Fair scored 4, Liv Hart scored 4, Chelsea Gill scored 2, and Bianca Keener scored 2.

Mylan Crews led Twin Valley South with 14 points. Also for the Panthers, Kelsie Shafer scored 10 points, Madison Johnson scored 8, Emily Hutchings scored 6, Taylor Bowers scored 2, and Abby Robertson scored 2.

Bradford improved to 3-10 overall 2-6 in the CCC. Twin Valley South fell to 3-11 and 0-7 in the CCC.