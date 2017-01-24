Greenville swim teams finish 2nd in home meet

GREENVILLE – Greenville’s boys and girls swim teams both finished second in a five-team meet Friday night at the YMCA of Darke County in Greenville.

Fort Recovery won the girls portion of the meet with 100 points, Greenville finished second with 84, Brookville finished third with 72, Troy Christian finished fourth with 14, and Tri-Village finished fifth with 11.

Troy Christian won the boys portion of the meet with 126 points, Greenville finished second with 76, Brookville finished third with 60, Fort Recovery finished fourth with 26, and Tri-Village finished fifth with 10.

Seth Conway won the boys 100 butterfly with a personal best-time of 1:00.2.

Isabel Elliott won the girls 50 freestyle with a personal-best time of 28.65. Maggie Bankson won the girls 500 freestyle with a time of 5:51.95.

Isabella Gable won the girls 200 individual medley with a time of 2:13.54. Isabella Gable also won the girls 100 backstroke with a time of 1:03.9.

The Greenville girls 400 freestyle relay of Maggie Bankson, Cassey Bolyard, Isabel Elliott and Isabella Gable won in a time of 4:30.77.

Maggie Bankson took second in the girls 200 freestyle event with a time of 2:09.79. The Greenville girls medley relay team including Isabella Gable, Isabel Elliott, Maggie Bankson and Cassey Bolyard placed second with a time of 2:10.3.

Greenville’s boys medley relay of Jacob Subler, Pablo Badell, Seth Conway and Josh Smith placed second with a time of 1:55.07. The Greenville boys 200 freestyle relay including Seth Conway, Shane Barga, Jacob Subler and Josh Smith took second with a time of 1:43.45.

Josh Smith placed second in the boys 50 freestyle with a personal-best time of 23.89. Seth Conway placed second in the boys 200 freestyle event with a time of 2:01.56. Pablo Badell took second with a time of 1:12.9 in the 100 breaststroke.

Josh Smith placed second and Shane Barga took third in the boys 100 freestyle with times of 55.5 and 1:00.19.

Pablo Badell placed third in the boys 200 individual medley with a time of 2:21.5. Jacob Subler took third in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:11.52.

Cassey Bolyard placed third in the girls 100 butterfly with a 1:21.99. Greenville’s girls 200 freestyle relay including Allie Null, Asia Sykes, Ashley Karns and Kelsie Ruble placed third with a time of 2:31.26.