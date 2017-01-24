Greenville swimmer Isabella Gable wins 2 events at the Bellbrook Invitational

BELLBROOK – The Greenville boys finished fifth and the girls finished sixth at the Bellbrook Invitational swim meet on Saturday.

Bellbrook won the boys portion of the meet with 437 points, Oakwood finished second with 311, Wilmington was third with 263, Waynesville finished fourth with 248, Greenville placed fifth with 217, Dayton Christian finished sixth with 150, Ross was seventh with 142, Eaton finished eighth with 133, and Arcanum finished ninth with 88.

Bellbrook won the girls portion of the meet with 335 points, Wilmington finished second with 315, Oakwood placed third with 312, Ross was fourth with 266, Waynesville finished fifth with 247, Greenville placed sixth with 219, Dayton Christian was seventh with 122, Eaton finished eighth with 115, Arcanum was ninth with 106, Brookville finished 10th with 37, Loveland placed 11th with 29, Amelia was 12th with 27, and Glen Este finished 13th with 17.

Greenville’s Isabella Gable won the girls 200 individual medley and the girls 500 freestyle (swimming backstroke) with times of 2:18.78 and 5:49.39.

Pablo Badell finished second in the boys 100 backstroke with a time of 1:10.49.

Maggie Bankson placed second in the girls 200 freestyle with a time of 2:12.78 and placed third in the girls 100 butterfly with a time of 1:09.23.

Seth Conway placed third in the boys 100 butterfly event with a time of 1:02.35 and the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:11.84.

Josh Smith placed third in the boys 100 freestyle with a time of 55.34.

Greenville’s girls medley relay team including Isabel Elliott, Maggie Bankson, Kelsie Ruble and Isabella Gable came in third place with a time of 1:58.4.