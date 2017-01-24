Greenville boys basketball team defeats Miamisburg

GREENVILLE – Trailing 13-7 midway through the first quarter, Greenville proceeded to go on a 17-0 run that propelled the Green Wave to an 83-75 win against Miamisburg on Tuesday.

Greenville boys basketball coach Kyle Joseph credited the Wave’s defense with sparking the rally that helped them earn a victory.

“It all starts on the defensive end,” Joseph said. “When we get stops we’re pretty good when we get out in transition.”

Miamisburg started off the game well by scoring 13 of the first 20 points, which at one point included a 6-0 run. But by the end of the quarter Greenville picked up its defensive intensity and shut down the Vikings.

The Green Wave duo of Aaron Rich and Isaiah Gable scored the final 7 points in the opening frame to give the Wave a 14-13 lead they held the rest of the night.

Greenville’s strong play continued in the second quarter as the Wave began the period on a 10-0 run and built a 24-13 advantage. By the end of the half Greenville had increased its lead to 13 points, 38-25.

Greenville continued to add to its lead in the third quarter, increasing its advantage to 17 points midway through the period. However, Miamisburg didn’t fold and scored 11 of the final 16 points in the quarter to reduce its deficit to 56-45 entering the final eight minutes.

The Wave increased their lead to a game-high 18 points early in the fourth quarter before the Vikings started chipping away at it again. From a 67-49 deficit, Miamisburg got back within single digits, 75-66, with less than two minutes to go. With less than five seconds remaining Miamisburg was within 6 points, but time ran out on the Vikings as the Wave pulled out an 83-75 victory.

“At the end they were fouling a lot, and we made enough (free throws),” Joseph said. “But in general we have some work to do on finishing games, which we haven’t been in that spot a lot so that will be a good learning experience for us.”

Gable led Greenville with a game-high 35 points on Tuesday. Also for the Wave, Devin Hendrix scored 15 points, Rich scored 15, Peter Pandey scored 8, Will Coomer scored 5, Trae Wood scored 3, and Noah Vanhorn scored 2.

“I thought really Devin got us going early,” Joseph said. “That was one of his best games of the year. He was being aggressive, getting to the rim, finding teammates.”

Lathan Hartman led Miamisburg with 18 points. Also for the Vikings, Jason Hubbard scored 17 points, Duncan Hall scored 16, Kort Justice scored 11, Evan Fox scored 5, Eric Boykin scored 4, and Kyle Fox scored 4.

Greenville improved to 8-5 with Tuesday’s victory while Miamisburg fell to 6-7. The Green Wave will travel to Fairborn Friday night.

By Kyle Shaner [email protected]

