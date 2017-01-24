Bradford girls basketball team defeats Parkway

BRADFORD – With 36 points from Mandi Bates, the Bradford girls basketball team beat Parkway 53-43 Tuesday night.

Bradford got off to a strong start and led 13-4 at the end of the first quarter. Mandi Bates scored 10 of the Railroaders’ 13 points.

In the second quarter things started to change. Parkway held Bradford scoreless in the first 3:40 of the period until the Railroaders finally made a free throw. The Panthers’ strong defense helped them decrease their deficit to 2 points.

After a few minutes of back-and-forth competition, Parkway’s Bailey Bates got a steal and scored to tie the game. Bradford was able to regain the lead late in the half, though, and went into the halftime break 23-19. Mandi Bates again led the Railroaders with 6 points in the second quarter.

Bradford increased its lead to 10 points in the third quarter before Parkway started to battle back. By the end of the period the Panthers had reduced their deficit to 5 points, 36-31. Mandi Bates again led Bradford in the period with 7 points.

Both defenses kept the opposition in check early in the fourth quarter with 3:38 of scoreless basketball. From there Bradford started scoring more and more and finished with a 53-44 win. Mandi Bates scored 13 points in the fourth quarter.

Mandi Bates led Bradford with her game-high 36 points. Also for the Railroaders, Ally Booker scored 4 points, Chelsea Gill scored 4, Brooke Fair scored 4, Liv Hart scored 3, and Hannah Fout scored 2.

Sydney Crouch led Parkway with 18 points. Also for the Panthers Bailey Bates scored 8 points, Claire Eichler had 4, Leah Harshman had 4, Haley Hawk had 4, Sophia Miller had 4, and Allie Ford had 2 points.

Bradford improved to 4-11 with the win, and Parkway fell to 3-11. The Railroaders will travel to Mississinawa Valley on Thursday.

Bradford’s Mandi Bates plays defense during a girls basketball game against Parkway on Tuesday in Bradford. http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Mandi-Bates-WEB.jpg Bradford’s Mandi Bates plays defense during a girls basketball game against Parkway on Tuesday in Bradford. Jamie Wilson|For The Daily Advocate