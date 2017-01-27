Ansonia girls basketball team beats Tri-County North

ANSONIA – Ansonia beat Tri-County North 48-45 in a Cross County Conference girls basketball game on Thursday.

Trinity Henderson led Ansonia with 17 points and two steals. Jailyn Thwaits had a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Bailey Stammen had 9 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Katie Werts added four assists.

Ansonia improved to 8-10 overall and 5-5 in the CCC with the win. Tri-County North fell to 5-10 overall and 2-5 in the CCC.

Ansonia will play Mississinawa Valley at home Saturday in a boys and girls basketball doubleheader. Action will begin at 3 p.m. with the junior varsity girls game and the junior varsity boys game to follow. Varsity action will begin with the girls game at 6 p.m. with the boys game to follow.