Franklin Monroe girls basketball team loses at Southeastern

SOUTH CHARLESTON – Franklin Monroe’s girls basketball team lost 41-27 at Southeastern on Thursday.

Southeastern led 12-6 through one quarter and 21-12 at halftime. The Trojans increased their lead to 36-16 in the third quarter on their way to the 41-27 win.

Audrey Cable led Franklin Monroe with 10 points in the game while Corina Conley had 6 points and 10 rebounds. Also for the Jets, Kennedy Morris scored 5 points, Belle Cable scored 2, Kinsey Goins scored 2, and Tara Goubeaux scored 2.

Maddy Mckee led Southeastern with a game-high 16 points. Also for the Trojans, Jessica Erwin scored 12 points, Leslie Flores scored 10, and Katie Eriksen scored 3.

Franklin Monroe dropped to 11-6 with the loss, and Southeastern improved to 11-5. FM will play host to Arcanum at 3 p.m. Saturday.