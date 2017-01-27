Mississinawa Valley 8th grade boys basketball team beats Bradford

BRADFORD – The Mississinawa Valley eighth grade boys basketball team beat Bradford 55-27 on Thursday.

Mississinawa Valley led 11-2 through one quarter and 21-13 at halftime. The Blackhawks increased their lead to 42-21 in the third quarter on their way to the 55-27 win.

Caiden Beanbloosom, Blayne Johnson and Leevi Ward led Mississinawa Valley with 11 points each. Also for the Blackhawks, Wyatt Feltner scored 10 points, Trey Godfrey scored 6, Roman Dirksen scored 2, Colton Hardwick scored 2, Zack Conner scored 1, and Damon Howell scored 1.