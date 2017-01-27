Bradford junior high girls basketball teams beat Newton

BRADFORD – Bradford’s junior high girls basketball teams beat Newton on Thursday.

The Bradford seventh grade girls beat Newton 53-8. Austy Miller led Bradford with a game-high 19 points. Also for the Railroaders, Rylee Canan scored 11 points, Abby Fike scored 10, Alexis Barhorst scored 5, Ally Wackler scored 4, Macy Cassel scored 2, and Karissa Weldy scored 2.

Bradford’s eighth grade girls beat Newton 31-20. Skipp Miller scored 16 points to lead the Railroaders, Emma Canan scored 8, Abby Gade scored 4, and Cassi Mead scored 3.