Late free throws seal Versailles boys basketball team’s win over Russia

VERSAILLES – Justin Ahrens made two free throws with three seconds remaining to give the Versailles boys basketball team a 1-point win over Russia, 55-54.

Versailles jumped out to a 22-12 first quarter lead and led 34-26 at halftime. The Tigers led 47-39 through three quarters and managed to pull out the victory despite comeback attempt by Russia.

Justin Ahrens led Versailles with 20 points in the victory. Also for the Tigers, Keaton McEldowney scored 12 points, AJ Ahrens scored 8, Connor Custenborder scored 5, Alex Wendel scored 3, Sam Barga scored 2, Cole Niekamp scored 2, and Austin Knapke scored 2.

Dylan Cordonnier led Russia with a game-high 21 points. Also for the Raiders, Jack Dapore scored 13 points, Drew Poling scored 8, Cole Tebbe scored 8, and Daniel Kearns scored 4.

Versailles improved to 16-1 with the win while Russia fell to 14-3. Versailles will travel to New Knoxville on Friday.