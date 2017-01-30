Greenville wrestling team loses to Celina in OHSAA tournament

GERMANTOWN – Greenville lost 70-7 to Celina in the quarterfinals of the Ohio High School Athletic Association team dual wrestling tournament on Wednesday at Valley View.
Greenville’s Andrew Stachler beat Anikien Henry by a 14-2 major decision in the 106 pound match. The Wave’s other victory came in the 170 pound match when Christian Chalmers beat Luke Muhlenkamp 9-5.
Celina’s Sam Warner pinned Greenville’s Nathaniel Anthony in 2:20 in the 120 pound match. Greenville’s Dean Hurd lost an 11-1 major decision to Logan Keiser in the 126 pound match.
Greenville’s Joseph Edwards was pinned by Aric Gallimore in 0:52 in the 138 pound match. The Green Wave’s Jacob Goldsmith was pinned by Austin Hines in 1:23 in the 145 pound match. Dodge Sucharda was pinned by Celina’s Tim Ferrell in 2:40 in the 182 pound match.
Greenville’s Zachary Foster was pinned by Cory Fortkamp in 3:55 in the 195 pound match. The Wave’s Landin Brown was pinned by Cayden Thomson in 1:24 in the 220 pound match. Greenville’s Blaine Hawkey was pinned by Gavin Nash in 0:40 in the 285 pound match.
Greenville forfeited the 113 pound, 132 pound, 152 pound and 160 pound matches to Celina.
