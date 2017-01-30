Greenville wrestling team loses to Celina in OHSAA tournament

GERMANTOWN – Greenville lost 70-7 to Celina in the quarterfinals of the Ohio High School Athletic Association team dual wrestling tournament on Wednesday at Valley View.

Greenville’s Andrew Stachler beat Anikien Henry by a 14-2 major decision in the 106 pound match. The Wave’s other victory came in the 170 pound match when Christian Chalmers beat Luke Muhlenkamp 9-5.

Celina’s Sam Warner pinned Greenville’s Nathaniel Anthony in 2:20 in the 120 pound match. Greenville’s Dean Hurd lost an 11-1 major decision to Logan Keiser in the 126 pound match.

Greenville’s Joseph Edwards was pinned by Aric Gallimore in 0:52 in the 138 pound match. The Green Wave’s Jacob Goldsmith was pinned by Austin Hines in 1:23 in the 145 pound match. Dodge Sucharda was pinned by Celina’s Tim Ferrell in 2:40 in the 182 pound match.

Greenville’s Zachary Foster was pinned by Cory Fortkamp in 3:55 in the 195 pound match. The Wave’s Landin Brown was pinned by Cayden Thomson in 1:24 in the 220 pound match. Greenville’s Blaine Hawkey was pinned by Gavin Nash in 0:40 in the 285 pound match.

Greenville forfeited the 113 pound, 132 pound, 152 pound and 160 pound matches to Celina.

Greenville’s Andrew Stachler wrestles Celina’s Anikien Henry in an Ohio High School Athletic Association tournament match on Wednesday at Valley View. http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Andrew-Stachler-WEB.jpg Greenville’s Andrew Stachler wrestles Celina’s Anikien Henry in an Ohio High School Athletic Association tournament match on Wednesday at Valley View. Christina Chalmers|The Daily Advocate

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@dailyadvocate.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

