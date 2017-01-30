Versailles boys swim team wins Coldwater Invitational

PORTLAND, Ind. – The Versailles High School boys swim team won the Coldwater Invitational (the unofficial Midwest Athletic Conference) swim meet on Saturday at Jay County High School in Indiana.

Team scores were as follows: 1st, Versailles, 130 points; 2nd, Ft. Recovery, 91 points; 3rd, New Bremen, 90 points; 4th, Marion Local, 78 points; 5th, Coldwater, 52 points; 6th, Minster, 39 points; and 7th, St. Henry, 6 points.

Cole Condon broke the meet record in the 50 yard freestyle. He swam the first 50 yard leg of the 200 yard freestyle relay in 22.75, which broke the record of 23.02 set in 2011.

The results for Versailles High School were as follows:

200 yard medley relay: 4th, Mitchell Huelskamp, Adam Gehret, Stuart Baltes, Jarrod Wagner, 2:14.44

200 yard freestyle: 3rd, Nathanial Nelson, 2:22.95; 4th, Adam Gehret, 2:24.69

200 yard IM: 4th, Kyle Dapore, 2:36.98

50 yard freestyle: 1st, Cole Condon, 23.07; 7th, Pete Barga, 27.61; 10th, Noah Waymire, 28.71; 11th, Jarrod Wagner, 29.32

100 yard butterfly: 1st, Cole Condon, 57.44; 4th, Stuart Baltes, 1:10.02

100 yard freestyle: 1st, Clint Morgan, 52.22; 4th, Nathanial Nelson, 59.12; 9th, Mitchell Huelskamp, 1:02.92; 10th, Adam Gehret, 1:03.06; 13th, Noah Waymire, 1:08.27

500 yard freestyle: 3rd, Jarrod Wagner, 7:44.63

200 yard freestyle relay: 5th, Adam Gehret, Pete Barga, Noah Waymire, Jarrod Wagner, 1:54.15

100 yard backstroke: 2nd, Clint Morgan, 1:04.48; 3rd, Stuart Baltes, 1:11.11; 4th, Kyle Dapore, 1:13.62; 10th, Pete Barga, 1:21.62

100 yard breaststroke: 6th, Mitchell Huelskamp, 1:25.20

400 yard freestyle relay: 1st, Cole Condon, Kyle Dapore, Nathanial Nelson, Clint Morgan, 3:46.45; 3rd, Mitchell Huelskamp, Noah Waymire, Pete Barga, Stuart Baltes, 4:22.55

The team is coached by Penny Cromwell and Mark Travis. For more information about the swim team, visit its website at www.versailles.k12.oh.us, click on Athletics, click on Sports Schedules and click on Swimming.