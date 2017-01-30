Versailles girls swim team placed 4th at Coldwater Invitational

PORTLAND, Ind. – The Versailles High School girls swim team placed fourth at the Coldwater Invitational (unofficial Midwest Athletic Conference) swim meet on Saturday at Jay County High School in Indiana.

Team scores were as follows: 1st, Minster, 157 points; 2nd, New Bremen, 112 points; 3rd, Ft. Recovery, 100 points; 4th, Versailles, 70 points; 5th, Coldwater, 57 points; 6th, St. Henry, 13 points; and 7th, Marion Local, 9 points.

The results for Versailles High School were as follows:

200 yard medley relay: 5th, Emily Kramer, Heather Albers, Faith Wilker, Tori Ahrens, 2:06.57; 8th, Courtney Batten, Hannah Bey, Lucy Prakel, Kari Mangen, 2:19.45; 15th, Morgan Frederick, Adel Karolyi, Taylor Cordonnier, Lacee Cotterman, 2:35.97

200 yard freestyle: 6th, Deanna Day, 2:31.25; 8th, Grace Carman, 2:37.24; 9th, Morgan Frederick, 2:37.67; 11th, Kasidy Dross, 2:41.75

200 yard IM: 3rd, Faith Wilker, 2:38.68; 8th, Grace Francis, 2:58.03; 11th, Hannah Bey, 3:07.06; 15th, Shelby Smith, 3:25.68

50 yard freestyle: 6th, Heather Albers, 27.73; 7th, Emily Kramer, 28.41; 9th, Tori Ahrens, 28.52; 12th, Payton Berger, 29.30; 19th, Deanna Day, 30.69; 21st, Jaden Prenger, 31.36; 26th, Kari Mangen, 32.14; 27th, Chloe Francis, 32.34; 29th, Lacee Cotterman, 32.72; 37th, Adel Karolyi, 34.25; 43rd, Katelyn Rush, 35.58; 49th, Claire Keiser, 36.71

100 yard butterfly: 5th, Faith Wilker, 1:15.77; 9th, Lucy Prakel, 1:24.35; 10th, Grace Francis, 1:25.87; 11th, Kasidy Dross, 1:27.72

100 yard freestyle: 7th, Tori Ahrens, 1:04.90; 23rd, Chloe Francis, 1:17.06; 26th, Adel Karolyi, 1:19.08; 27th, Katelyn Rush, 1:19.41; 28th, Lacee Cotterman, 1:19.67; 33rd, Shelby Smith, 1:22.69; 34th, Claire Keiser, 1:22.89; 35th, Taylor Cordonnier, 1:23.22

500 yard freestyle: 7th, Courtney Batten, 6:56.77; 9th, Grace Carman, 7:21.86; 10th, Kari Mangen, 7:41.20; 12th, Jaden Prenger, 9:15.92

200 yard freestyle relay: 4th, Emily Kramer, Tori Ahrens, Payton Berger, Heather Albers, 1:53.56; 9th, Kasidy Dross, Grace Francis, Deanna Day, Grace Carman, 2:03.53; 15th, Chloe Francis, Lacee Cotterman, Claire Keiser, Hannah Bey, 2:17.07

100 yard backstroke: 5th, Emily Kramer, 1:14.62; 8th, Courtney Batten, 1:19.33; 17th, Morgan Frederick, 1:30.44; 18th, Taylor Cordonnier, 1:30.74

100 yard breaststroke: 2nd, Heather Albers, 1:14.47; 7th, Payton Berger, 1:22.10; 11th, Lucy Prakel, 1:24.24; 12th, Hannah Bey, 1:25.59

400 yard freestyle relay: 4th, Grace Carman, Faith Wilker, Lucy Prakel, Payton Berger, 4:34.71; 10th, Morgan Frederick, Jaden Prenger, Katelyn Rush, Adel Karolyi, 5:15.53; 12th, Kari Mangen, Shelby Smith, Taylor Cordonnier, Claire Keiser, 5:31.28

The team is coached by Penny Cromwell and Mark Travis. For more information about the swim team, visit its website at www.versailles.k12.oh.us, click on Athletics, click on Sports Schedules and click on Swimming.