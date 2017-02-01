Greenville offers pre-sale tickets for Sidney, Versailles basketball games

GREENVILLE – There will be Greenville boys basketball pre-sale tickets available for the Feb. 17 game versus Sidney and the Feb. 18 game versus Versailles.

Tickets will go on sale Thursday in the Greenville High School Athletic Office during school hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or during home athletic events. Tickets sales will stop at noon Feb. 17.

Adult tickets are $6, student tickets are $4, and senior citizen (60 years old) tickets are $4.

Greenville is anticipating near or full capacity for both games and might not have tickets available for purchase at the games. Spectators are strongly encouraged to purchase their pre-sale tickets ahead of time.

Anyone who has a Greenville athletic pass, a reserved seat pass, a Greater Western Ohio Conference pass or are a current/retired staff member must notify the Greenville Athletic Department ahead of time of their intent to attend the game. Fans may contact the athletic office at 937-548-4416 or via email at kmarker@gcswave.com or dyingst@gcswave.com. Individuals may not be granted admission if they do not have a pre-sale ticket or are on the pass list.

Versailles and Sidney spectators can purchase pre-sale tickets at their respective schools and are strongly encouraged to notify their schools for use of their GWOC or Midwest Athletic Conference passes, as pass list for both schools will be used as well.

For those individuals with approved passes, they still must show your pass at the doors.

Door will open at 4 p.m. Feb. 17 and at 5 p.m. Feb. 18.

Anyone with questions or inquiries should contact the Greenville Athletic Department at 937-548-4416.