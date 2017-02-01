Franklin Monroe girls basketball team loses to Fort Recovery

PITSBURG – The Franklin Monroe girls basketball team lost 45-33 to state-ranked Fort Recovery on Tuesday.

Fort Recovery, which is ranked sixth in Division III by the Associated Press, took an 11-4 first quarter lead and led 23-15 at halftime. The visitors increased their lead to 36-20 in the third quarter on their way to a 12-point victory.

Audrey Cable and Kinsey Goins led Franklin Monroe with 10 points each in Tuesday’s game. Also for the Lady Jets, Belle Cable scored 5 points, Kennedy Morris scored 5, and Corina Conley scored 3.

Jocelyn Kaiser led Fort Recovery with a game-high 15 points, Whitney Will scored 13 points, Grace Thien scored 11, Kiah Wendel scored 4, and Carley Stone scored 2.

Franklin Monroe fell to 11-8 with the loss, and Fort Recovery improved to 14-1. Franklin Monroe will play host to Mississinawa Valley Thursday night for the Jets’ senior night.