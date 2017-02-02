Versailles girls basketball team drops in AP state rankings

COLUMBUS – Versailles fell while Tri-Village maintained its position in the Associated Press’ fourth girls basketball state rankings of the 2016-17 season.

For a second consecutive week Tri-Village is ranked second in Division IV behind Berlin Hiland. The Patriots received five first-place votes this week, which is up from the one they received last week. Tri-Village was ranked fourth in Division IV in the first two polls of the season.

Versailles dropped from third to eighth in the Division III state rankings, falling behind Columbus Africentric, Columbiana, Findlay Liberty-Benton, Fort Recovery and Columbus Grove. The eighth place ranking is a season-low for the Tigers, who were ranked fourth in the first poll of the season and third the past two weeks.

A number of other schools with local connections are ranked this week. Trotwood-Madison from the Greater Western Ohio Conference is ranked No. 6 in Division II, Tippecanoe from the GWOC is ranked No. 7 in Division II, Fort Recovery from the Midwest Athletic Conference is ranked No. 6 in Division III, and Minster from the MAC is ranked No. 3 in Division IV.

Below are the top 10 teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2016-17 season with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points at right:

DIVISION I



1, Newark (21);18-0;218 2, W. Chester Lakota W. (1);16-2;161 (tie)Tol. Start;15-1;161 4, Mason;15-2;129 5, Solon;14-2;115 (tie)Lyndhurst Brush;18-1;115 7, Can. GlenOak;14-1;102 8, New Carlisle Tecumseh;17-2;50 9, Reynoldsburg;15-3;44 10, N. Can. Hoover;17-2;15 (tie)Dublin Coffman;17-2;15 (tie)Eastlake N.;14-3;15

Others receiving 12 or more points: 13, Berea-Midpark 12. 13, Cin. McAuley 12.

DIVISION II



1, Ottawa-Glandorf (19);17-0;208 2, Kettering Alter (2);15-2;170 3, Day. Carroll (1);16-2;169 4, Upper Sandusky;17-0;115 5, Perry;14-1;106 6, Trotwood-Madison;13-4;78 7, Tipp City Tippecanoe;15-3;72 8, Beloit W. Branch;17-2;60 9, Shaker Hts. Laurel;15-2;50 10, Clyde;15-2;44

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Elyria Cath. 30. 12, Cin. Mariemont 22. 13, Warren Howland 18. 14, Parma Padua 12.

DIVISION III



1, Cin. Summit Country Day (16);18-0;190 2, Archbold (1);17-0;164 3, Cols. Africentric;16-2;130 4, Columbiana (2);20-0;118 5, Findlay Liberty-Benton;14-1;106 6, Ft. Recovery;13-1;104 7, Columbus Grove;15-1;78 8, Versailles;15-3;62 9, Gates Mills Gilmour (2);14-4;49 10, Waynesville (1);16-1;30

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Bellaire 24. 12, Richwood N. Union 23. 13, Albany Alexander 16. 14, Collins Western Reserve 14. 15, Lisbon David Anderson 12.

DIVISION IV



1, Berlin Hiland (15);16-1;203 2, New Madison Tri-Village (5);17-0;182 3, Minster;15-1;140 (tie) Fairfield Christian;17-0;140 5, Waterford (1);14-2;122 6, Arlington;15-2;85 7, Ottoville;14-3;81 8, Haviland Wayne Trace;15-1;80 9, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton (1);15-2;53 10, Norwalk St. Paul;15-2;24

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Jackson Center 18. 12, Reedsville Eastern 17. 13, Cle. Cuyahoga Hts. 16. 14, Russia 14.

Versailles’ Kami McEldowney dribbles the ball during a Midwest Athletic Conference girls basketball game against Marion Local on Jan. 12 in Maria Stein. http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Kami-McEldowney-WEB.jpg Versailles’ Kami McEldowney dribbles the ball during a Midwest Athletic Conference girls basketball game against Marion Local on Jan. 12 in Maria Stein. Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@dailyadvocate.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316.

