Versailles earns 1st place vote in AP boys basketball state rankings

COLUMBUS – For the first time this season the Versailles boys basketball team received a first-place vote in the Associated Press’ state rankings.

Versailles earned a first-place vote this week but remained at No. 4 in the Division III rankings for a second consecutive week. The Tigers were ranked seventh in the season’s first poll and fifth in the second poll of the season.

Versailles remains ranked behind Cincinnati Summit Country Day, Leavittsburg Labrae and Oak Hill in Division III in the fourth state poll of the 2016-17 season.

Versailles is the lone Darke County boys basketball team to be ranked in this season’s state poll.

A number of other schools with local connections are ranked this week. Springfield from the Greater Western Ohio Conference is ranked No. 12 in Division I, Sidney from the GWOC is ranked No. 13 in Division I, Trotwood-Madison from the GWOC is ranked No. 5 in Division II, and Bethel from the Cross County Conference is ranked 13th in Division III.

Below are the top 10 teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record and total points: :



DIVISION I 1, Cin. Moeller (23) 17-0 239 2, Newark (1) 17-0 208 3, Massillon Jackson 14-1 164 4, Wooster 15-0 143 5, N. Can. Hoover 13-2 84 6, Pickerington Cent. 15-2 73 7, Tol. St. John’s 13-2 71 8, Lorain 12-2 68 9, Tol. St. Francis 13-2 60 10, Upper Arlington 14-2 55

Others receiving 12 or more points: Hilliard Bradley 35. Springfield 33. Sidney 16. Cols. Northland 15. Lakewood St. Edward 15. Mason 13.



DIVISION II 1, Upper Sandusky (17) 16-0 216 2, Cols. South (5) 17-0 196 3, Day. Dunbar 14-2 162 4, Franklin (1) 14-1 119 5, Trotwood-Madison 13-2 98 6, McArthur Vinton County 14-1 91 7, Ottawa-Glandorf 14-2 73 8, Kettering Alter 14-2 65 9, Wapakoneta 16-1 48 10, Cin. Wyoming 14-1 33

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lancaster Fairfield Union 25. Cin. Taft 21. Wauseon 19. Vermilion 17. Cle. Benedictine 16. Akr. SVSM 14.



DIVISION III 1, Cin. Summit Country Day (15) 15-0 209 2, Leavittsburg Labrae (5) 15-0 182 3, Oak Hill (1) 18-0 181 4, Versailles (1) 16-1 159 5, Haviland Wayne Trace 14-1 122 6, Proctorville Fairland (1) 15-1 106 7, Brookville 15-1 82 8, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 13-3 51 9, Cle. VASJ 9-5 47 10, Berlin Hiland 14-2 44

Others receiving 12 or more points: Martins Ferry 30. Cols. Grandview Hts. 23. N. Lima S. Range (1) 16. Tipp City Bethel 16. Pemberville Eastwood 14.



DIVISION IV 1, Defiance Ayersville (17) 14-0 207 2, McDonald (1) 15-1 171 3, Mansfield St. Peter’s (1) 15-2 155 4, Grove City Christian 15-2 134 5, S. Charleston SE (1) 14-1 114 6, Bristol (1) 15-1 111 7, Ft. Loramie 9-5 75 8, Cornerstone Christian (3) 12-4 61 9, Waterford 10-3 59 (tie)Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 12-2 59

Others receiving 12 or more points: Toronto 34. W. Unity Hilltop 27. 13, Sidney Fairlawn 22. Warren JFK 17. Portsmouth Clay 16.

Versailles’ Connor Custenborder shoots a free throw during a Flyin’ to the Hoop boys basketball game against Tri-Village on Jan. 16 at Fairmont’s Trent Arena in Kettering. http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Connor-Custenborder-WEB-2.jpg Versailles’ Connor Custenborder shoots a free throw during a Flyin’ to the Hoop boys basketball game against Tri-Village on Jan. 16 at Fairmont’s Trent Arena in Kettering. Dale Barger|For The Daily Advocate

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@dailyadvocate.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.