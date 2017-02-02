Versailles girls basketball team defeats New Knoxville

VERSAILLES – Versailles beat New Knoxville 43-32 in a Midwest Athletic Conference girls basketball game Thursday night.

Versailles took a 17-7 lead in the first quarter and led 21-16 at halftime. The Tigers extended their lead to 31-19 in the third quarter on their way to the 11-point victory.

Brynna Blakeley and Danielle Winner led Versailles with 8 points each. Also for the Tigers, Kami McEldowney scored 6 points, Elizabeth Ording scored 4, Kami Ording scored 4, Clair Schmitmeyer scored 4, Lindsey Winner scored 4, Camille Watren scored 3, and Mallory Marshal scored 2.

Kenzie Schroer led New Knoxville with a game-high 11 points. Also for the Rangers, Ashlyn Miller scored 9 points, Jenna Schweiterman scored 8, Megan Jurosic scored 2, and Erin Scott scored 2.

Versailles improved to 15-3 overall and 7-1 in the MAC with the win while New Knoxville fell to 8-11 overall and 2-5 in the MAC.

Versailles will play host to Tri-Village on Monday.