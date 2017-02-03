Aviators roll over Greenville

GREENVILLE – Vandalia-Butler stifled Greenville in a Greater Western Ohio Conference girls basketball game Wednesday night with the Aviators defeating the Lady Wave 49-22.

In the first quarter Butler scored the first points with a basket 32 seconds into the game. Greenville answered back at the 6:38 mark to tie the game at 2-2, but that proved to be the only tie the game would hold the entire night.

Midway through the first quarter Greenville found itself down 7 points, and by the end of the period Butler had an 11-3 advantage. Kaylee Jackson had 2 points for the Wave, and Olivia Schoenherr and Tyree Fletcher both scored 4 for the Aviators.

In the second quarter Butler increased its lead to 21 points, 29-8. Lani Shilt had 3 points for the Wave in the quarter, and Willow Knight had 8 for the Aviators.

Greenville couldn’t get anything going in the third quarter and finished the period trailing by 29 points, 40-11. Payton Brandenburg led Greenville with 3 points, and Fletcher and Knight had 4 apiece for Butler.

In the fourth quarter the Lady Wave outscored the Aviators, but it was too late to make an impact as the game ended with a score of 49-22. Abbie Schoenherr had 6 points for the Aviators, and Koryann Elliott had 3 for Greenville during the fourth quarter.

Knight led Butler with a game-high 15 points.

Also scoring for the Aviators was Abbie Schoenherr with 11 points, Olivia Schoenherr with 11 points, Fletcher with 10 points, Zoie Franklin with 1 point, and Brittney Petrosky with 1 point.

Leading Greenville was Bradenburg with 4 points, Shilt with 4 points and Saki Nakamura with 4 points. Also scoring for the Lady Waves was Elliott with 3 points, Jackson with 2 points, Addy Haupt with 2 points, Karysn Shaffer with 2 points and Cassie Cromwell with 1 point.

Greenville fell to 8-11 overall and 5-7 in the GWOC with the loss. Butler improved to 14-5 overall and 8-4 in the GWOC.