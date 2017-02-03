Mississinawa Valley beats Franklin Monroe in 8th grade boys basketball

UNION CITY – Mississinawa Valley beat Franklin Monroe 63-14 in an eighth grade boys basketball game on Thursday.

Mississinawa Valley led 24-2 through one quarter and 47-7 at halftime. The Blackhawks increased their lead to 59-14 in the third quarter on their way to the 63-14 win.

Wyatt Feltner led Mississinawa Valley with a game-high 21 points. Also for the Blackhawks, Blayne Johnson scored 20 points, Trey Godfrey scored 10, Leevi Ward scored 8, Caiden Beanbloosom scored 2, and Roman Dircksen scored 2.