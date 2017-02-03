Arcanum wrestlers compete at super duals at Twin Valley South

WEST ALEXANDRIA – The Arcanum Trojans wrestling team competed at the super duals grappling event Wednesday evening at Twin Valley South High School.

The Trojans competed against Cross County Conference foes Twin Valley South, Tri-County North and National Trail. The 100 fans in attendance got to see wrestlers tuning up for the CCC championships coming up.

Arcanum started off with the Lewisburg squad from Tri-County North. The Trojans were only able to trot six healthy wrestlers onto the mat for this event.

At 126 pounds sophomore Ethin Hoffman lost a 9-8 heart breaker to Chase Eby in the best match of the night. Hoffman finished third recently at the Eaton Invitational and boasts a record of 13-4.

At 132 pounds freshman Brayden Gillen lost a scintillating match at 13-9 with several cross faces and cradles to Daniel Baker.

At 138 pounds freshman Ethan Garbig got pinned by highly regarded Jacob Isaacs from TCN at 5.7 seconds of the first period.

At 145 pounds sophomore Dylan Burns pinned Tri-County North’s Chase Gunder by putting him under at the 1:14 mark of the first. Burns finished fifth recently at the Eaton Invitational and sports a 14-8 record.

At 160 pounds senior Matt Todd got pinned by Tristan Haslett at the 39.8 seconds mark in the second period of action.

At 285 pounds freshman Jayden Heltsley won by forfeit to help with the scoring punch.

Arcanum also wrestled two exhibition matches against several other foes. Adrian Erickson got pinned by Chase Eby of North in second period. Matt Todd won over Jessie Biser of Trail, 7-3.

Arcanum also wrestled two matches again home standing Twin Valley South before the night concluded.

Sophomore Dylan Burns was a handful for Austin Hansford as he pinned him with 16.8 seconds of the first period. Freshman Jayden Heltsley at 285 pounds was pinned by John Shelton in 34.8 seconds of the first.

“We are looking to improve and get ready for sectionals at Covington coming up. We also have one kid named Nolan Yeomans at 220 pounds that is hurt and looking forward to have him come back,” first-year Arcanum coach Jared Beatty said. “In order for us to improve wrestling-wise we have had guys bump up and wrestle against bigger guys. It is really tough for us to win a dual match when we don’t have guys in at least five weight classes and start down 30-0.”

Arcanum’s Dylan Burns wrestles Tri-County North’s Chase Gunder on Wednesday at Twin Valley South. http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Dylan-Burns-WEB.jpg Arcanum’s Dylan Burns wrestles Tri-County North’s Chase Gunder on Wednesday at Twin Valley South. Eddie Mowen Jr.|Civitas Media