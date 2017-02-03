Ansonia boys basketball team loses to Covington

ANSONIA – Ansonia lost 57-38 to Covington in a Cross County Conference boys basketball game on Friday.

Ansonia led 16-13 at the end of the first quarter but fell behind 29-23 at halftime. Covington increased its lead to 47-32 in the third quarter on its way to the 57-38 win.

Aydan Sanders led Ansonia with a game-high 13 points in Friday’s game. Also for the Tigers, Hunter Muir scored 9 points, Devyn Sink scored 9, Brayden Swabb scored 3, Trevor Alexander scored 2, and Kane Kimmel scored 2.

Kenny Atkinson led Covington with 12 points. Also for the Buccaneers, Trevor Miller scored 11 points, Jett Murphy scored 9, Jayce Pond scored 8, Zach Parrett scored 6, Nathan Blei scored 5, Tristin Sowers scored 4, and Bradley Wiggins scored 2.

Ansonia fell to 9-9 overall and 6-5 in the CCC with the loss. Covington improved to 9-7 overall and 6-3 in the conference.