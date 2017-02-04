Greenville’s Alexandra Davidson to play soccer at Cedarville University

GREENVILLE – Greenville senior Alexandra Davidson will continue playing the game she loves at the college of her dreams as she committed to play soccer for Cedarville University on Friday.

“I’m super excited,” she said. “I’ve worked hard for a long time to get to this point, and Cedarville is the school of my dreams so I’m really excited.”

Davidson, who plans to study psychology in college, loved Cedarville from the moment she first stepped onto the campus.

“It’s a close, Christ-centered school that prepares you for your future,” she said. “And the people there are amazing, and it feels just like home ever since the first time I got to go there.”

At Cedarville Davidson will join an NCAA Division II team that finished the 2016 season with a 7-10-1 record. Prior to the 2016 season Cedarville had three consecutive winning seasons and won the 2015 Great Midwest Athletic Conference championship.

Davidson, who can play all over the field, expects she might play defense at Cedarville based on her time during a camp there.

“He had me at outside defender, so that’s definitely a big possibility of where I’ll be playing,” Davidson said.

In her only season with Greenville, Davidson earned special mention honors from the Greater Western Ohio Conference American League.

Greenville girls soccer coach Jason Arnold said Davidson did a great job fitting in with the Lady Wave after moving into the school district last year, and he thinks she’ll have similar success in college.

“I was really excited when she told me that that’s where she was going,” Arnold said of Davidson’s choice of Cedarville. “I think that’s a great school, and it’s good for her, too.”

Davidson is a hard worker, Arnold said, which will suit her well in college.

“She’s very dedicated in individual skills,” the Greenville coach said. “She’s probably one of my best as far as self-motivated. She didn’t wait until practice time to work on her skills and stuff. She came prepared each and every time. That makes a good player.”

