Mississinawa Valley boys basketball team loses to Tri-County North

UNION CITY – Mississinawa Valley had a halftime lead Friday night but lost 60-56 to Tri-County North in a Cross County Conference boys basketball game.

Mississinawa took a 17-14 lead in the first quarter and held a 26-20 advantage at halftime. North went up 35-32 in the third quarter on its way to a 4-point win.

Ethan Bowman led Mississinawa Valley with 27 points in Friday’s game. Also for the Blackhawks, DJ Howell scored 16 points, Trenton Perkins scored 5, Blake Scholl scored 5, Kyler Guillozet scored 2, and Matt Slob scored 2.

Mississinawa Valley fell to 5-11 overall and 2-7 in the CCC with the loss. Tri-County North improved to 3-15 overall and 2-7 in the CCC.