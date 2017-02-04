Ansonia’s Trinity Henderson, Versailles’ Bo Bey named athletes of the week

DARKE COUNTY – A veteran wrestler and an up-and-coming girls basketball player are this week’s Daily Advocate athletes of the week.

This week’s Daily Advocate athletes of the week are Ansonia girls basketball player Trinity Henderson and Versailles wrestler Bo Bey.

Competing in the 182 pound class, Bey has been one of Darke County’s top wrestlers throughout the entire season. The Tiger senior is fourth in the county with 24 wins, second with two technical falls, second with 24 near falls, third with 47 takedowns and fourth with 12 reversals.

“He’s been real solid this year,” Versailles wrestling coach A.J. Bey said. “He’s probably one of our solider kids that he goes out there every match, every match it’s a tight match and he wins most of them, most of the tight ones so it’s going to really help him out down the road here when we get into the sectional, district and state. He’s been wrestling pretty well for us.”

Bey helped lead Versailles to a regional runner up finish in the Ohio High School Athletic Association dual team tournament. He won all three of his tournament matches. On Wednesday he pinned Coldwater’s Ryan Leugers in the regional semifinals and then beat Mechanicsburg’s Dustin Knapp in the regional finals.

“Real good night,” Coach Bey said. “He’s been beat up the last couple weeks. He’s healthy now so we’ll see what happens.”

Bey recorded his 100th career victory on Jan. 21. Since reaching that big milestone he’s adding more wins to his resume and will look to finish strong in the OHSAA individual tournament.

“He’s gotten better and better each year,” Coach Bey said. “He’s going to be a key contributor, I think, in the postseason for us.”

Henderson leads Ansonia with 12 points per game this season, which puts her in the top 10 among all Darke County girls. The Ansonia sophomore scored 20 points against Twin Valley South, 15 against Mississinawa Valley and 17 against Tri-County North.

“Plus she’s a good floor leader,” Ansonia girls basketball coach Jim Bolin said. “As a sophomore she’s done real well. A great attitude and always has a smile on her face.”

Even though she’s an underclassman, Henderson has excelled for Ansonia this year as not only the team’s leading scorer but also handling some of the point guard duties. She can handle the basketball, drive to the basket, shoot and defend.

“She’s pretty much the whole package,” Bolin said. “Hopefully she’ll just get better as time goes on.”

Henderson makes good decisions on the floor and is a great teammate.

“She’s got a great attitude,” Bolin said. “You never see her down. She’s always getting after it on the floor.”

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316.

