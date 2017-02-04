Arcanum boys basketball team defeats Bradford

BRADFORD – Arcanum beat Bradford 47-21 in a Cross County Conference boys basketball game on Friday.

Arcanum took a 10-5 lead in the first quarter and led 17-13 at halftime. The Trojans increased their lead to 34-14 in the third quarter on their way to the 47-21 victory.

Carter Gray led Arcanum with a game-high 11 points. Also for the Trojans, Evan Atchley scored 7 points, Brandon Kinney scored 7, Wade Meeks scored 6, Devin Burns scored 5, Maverick Hildebrand scored 5, Andrew Baker scored 2, Dustin Butler scored 2, and Brandon Riffell scored 2.

Parker Smith led Bradford with 10 points. Also for the Railroaders, Andy Branson scored 2 points, Walker Branson scored 2, Mason Justice scored 2, Josh Phillips scored 2, Alex Swabb scored 2, and Jake Barga scored one.

Arcanum improved to 5-11 overall and 3-7 in the CCC with the win. Bradford fell to 2-14 overall and 2-7 in the CCC.