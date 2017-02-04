Mississinawa Valley 8th grade boys basketball team beats Bethel

BRANDT – Mississinawa Valley’s eighth grade boys basketball team beat Bethel 48-36 on Saturday.

Mississinawa took a 15-8 first quarter lead and led 27-12 at halftime. The Blackhawks led 36-21 through three quarters on their way to the 12-point victory.

Wyatt Feltner led Mississinawa Valley with 16 points in the game. Also for the Blackhawks, Trey Godfrey scored 13 points, Leevi Ward scored 10, Blayne Johnson scored 7, and Caiden Beanbloosom scored 2.

Mississinawa Valley improved to 12-4 overall and 10-2 in the Cross County Conference with the win.