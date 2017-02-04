Bradford girls basketball player Mandi Bates scores her 1,000th point in game at Miami East

CASSTOWN – Bradford’s Mandi Bates scored her 1,000th career point in a 63-37 loss at Miami East on Saturday.

Bates entered the game needing just 8 points to reach the scoring milestone. She reached 1,000 with 6:41 remaining in the second quarter by making a free throw to complete a 3-point play and give the Railroaders a 14-13 advantage.

“It was definitely a very, very special moment,” Bradford girls basketball coach Patrick McKee said. “This is kid now I’ve seen play basketball for five years, going back to her junior high years. The amount of work she’s put in over the last four years of high school is indescribable. It couldn’t have happened to a better person.”

Miami East, which led 13-11 at the end of the first quarter, regained the advantage in the second quarter and went into halftime up 29-20. The Vikings increased their lead to 55-25 in the third quarter on their way to a 63-37 Cross County Conference victory.

Bates, who became just the third Bradford girls basketball player to score 1,000 career points, led her team with 16 points in Saturday’s game. Also for the Railroaders, Liv Hart scored 10 points, Bianca Keener scored 6, Ally Booker scored 2, Chelsea Gill scored 2, and Ivee Brubaker scored 1.

Haley Howard led Miami East with a game-high 17 points. Also for the Vikings, Bailey Miller scored 14 points, Gabrielle Hawkins scored 10, Camryn Miller scored 10, Amber Kinnison scored 6, Emily Hawkins scored 2, Kaitlyn Mack scored 2, and Maria Staton scored 2.

Bradford fell to 5-14 overall and 3-8 in the CCC with the loss. Miami East improved to 9-11 overall and 6-5 in the CCC.

Bradford’s Mandi Bates, 23, sinks a layup for career points 998 and 999 against Miami East on Saturday. She was fouled on the play and sank the free throw for her 1,000th career point. http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Mandi-Bates-WEB.jpg Bradford’s Mandi Bates, 23, sinks a layup for career points 998 and 999 against Miami East on Saturday. She was fouled on the play and sank the free throw for her 1,000th career point. Mike Ullery|Civitas Media

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@dailyadvocate.com

