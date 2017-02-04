Bradford boys basketball team loses to Lehman Catholic

BRADFORD – The Bradford boys basketball team led early but ended up losing 71-45 Saturday night to Lehman Catholic.

Bradford led 17-14 through one quarter, but Lehman took a 29-25 lead into halftime. The Cavaliers increased their lead to 57-33 in the third quarter on their way to the 71-45 win.

Josh Phillips led Bradford with 15 points in the game. Also for the Railroaders, Alex Swabb scored 13 points, Parker Smith scored 9, Mason Justice scored 7, and Walker Branson scored 1.

Bradford fell to 2-15 with the loss while Lehman improved to 8-10.