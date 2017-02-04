Mississinawa Valley boys basketball team loses at Fort Recovery

FORT RECOVERY – The Mississinawa Valley boys basketball team lost 70-49 at Fort Recovery on Saturday.

Fort Recovery went up 17-6 in the first quarter and led 36-23 at halftime. Fort Recovery increased its lead to 58-38 in the third quarter on its way to the 70-49 win.

Ethan Bowman led Mississinawa Valley with 14 points in the loss. Also for the Blackhawks, Matt Slob scored 12 points, Kyler Guillozet scored 9, Darin Miller scored 4, DJ Howell scored 3, Andrew Johns scored 3, Josh Gacasan scored 2, and Trenton Perkins scored 2.

Micaiah Cox and Payton Jutte led Fort Recovery with 16 points each in the game, Ryan Braun scored 12, Matt Bihn scored 8, Travis Suter scored 6, Trevor Vaughn scored 6, Jason Roessner scored 4, and Reese Rogers scored 2.

Mississinawa Valley fell to 5-12 with the loss while Fort Recovery improved to 11-5.