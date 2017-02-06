Greenville boys basketball team wins GWOC game vs. Vandalia-Butler

GREENVILLE – The Greenville boys basketball team beat the Vandalia-Butler Aviators 71-65 in a classic Greater Western Ohio Conference matchup on Friday.

From the start of the game both teams were firing on all cylinders as both Butler and Greenville put up 17 points in the first frame. Greenville was able to force some turnovers in the opening quarter, but Butler did an excellent job of getting back and stopping the ball.

The second quarter was a one-man show as Isaiah Gable hit three 24-foot 3-pointers to put a little distance between Greenville and Butler.

However, despite Gable’s excellent play Butler had a weapon of its own: Miles Joiner. Joiner was playing excellent defense and even better offense as he put up 17 points in the first half.

Both teams headed to the locker room with the score 37-32 Greenville’s favor.

As the third quarter played out no team could gain an edge on one another with Joiner and Gable scoring effortlessly. The quarter ended with Butler at a 5-point deficit, 45-40.

The fourth quarter proved to be a classic as Greenville built up a lead and Butler tore it down.

Gable established himself as the game changer with 1:22 on the clock. The Greenville senior chased down Butler and ferociously pinned the ball on the backboard.

Despite closing efforts, Greenville was able to make free throws across the board to seal the victory for the Green Wave.

Gable contributed 22 points for Greenville and for Butler Joiner put up 39 points.

Greenville improved to 10-6 overall and 8-4 in the GWOC with the win. Butler fell to 9-9 overall and 4-8 in the conference.

The Green Wave will be back in action on Tuesday at Fort Recovery.

Greenville’s Isaiah Gable shoots a free throw during a Greater Western Ohio Conference boys basketball game against Vandalia-Butler on Friday in Greenville. http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Isaiah-Gable-WEB.jpg Greenville’s Isaiah Gable shoots a free throw during a Greater Western Ohio Conference boys basketball game against Vandalia-Butler on Friday in Greenville. Henry Bourne|For For The Daily Advocate