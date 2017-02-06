Mississinawa Valley girls basketball team loses at Fort Recovery

FORT RECOVERY – The Mississinawa Valley girls basketball team lost 72-21 at state-ranked Fort Recovery on Saturday.

Fort Recovery, which is ranked sixth in Division III by the Associated Press, led 25-7 at the end of the first quarter and 34-10 at halftime. The home team increased its lead to 57-17 in the third quarter on its way to the 72-21 win.

Kelsie Hunt led Mississinawa Valley with 10 points in Saturday’s game. For Fort Recovery Grace Thien scored 15 points, Carley Stone scored 12, and Whitney Will scored 10.

Mississinawa Valley fell to 1-19 with the loss while Fort Recovery improved to 16-1.