DAYTON – Mississinawa Valley’s high school dance team qualified for the high school dance state championships on Sunday at Stivers.

The Mississinawa Valley dance team includes Daisy Brim, Makayla Connor, Lindsay Johns, Bailey Johnson, Shaiann Livingston, Shelby Manning, Brianna Puderbaugh, Emily Schmitz, Paxton Scholl and Macy Stewart. They will compete in the state championships on March 4 in Columbus.