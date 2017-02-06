Versailles boys bowling team wins senior day match

VERSAILLES – Saturday’s stop on the West Ohio High School Bowling Conference tour was at McBo’s Lanes in Versailles where the Southern Division determined final matchups for the league playoffs to be played this week.

The boys varsity matches were held in the morning with Ansonia, Mississinawa Valley and Versailles all participating.

Ansonia faced off against the Minster Wildcats. The Tigers were looking for their first win of the season.

The team was down to just four of a possible eight bowlers on the day.

“We really did better than we should have,” Ansonia coach Tyler Studebaker said.

Ansonia lost the match to Minster 2,222-1,273. Charles Murphy had the high series for the Tigers with games of 137 and 159.

Most of the teams in the conference have very experienced teams, but Ansonia has “a really fresh team.”

“We’ve come a long way from the beginning of the season,” the Ansonia coach said. “We have a good rapport between teammates.”

Ansonia is now 0-8 in league play.

Mississinawa Valley took on the Marion Local Flyers. The Blackhawks had one of those days when every shot could be looked at and each mistake regretted as they lost to the Flyers by just 20 pins, 2,603-2,583. This was MV’s highest series of the year.

“One spare and then a strike could have made the difference,” MV coach Alan Longfellow said.

Zac Longfellow rolled games of 193 and 223 and Lucas Neubauer had games of 174 and 180. Matt Slyder also contributed 193 in game two.

The Blackhawks are now 6-4 on the season and 4-4 in the league. Two matches have been lost by 31 pins or less that could have gone their way. They appear to be just on the edge of really breaking out.

“The potential is there to do well,” Coach Longfellow said.

Versailles matched up with Fort Loramie. This was senior recognition day for the Tigers. Kyle Cotner, Alex Groff, Jacob Wenig, Brody Hyre, Aydan Moran and Lucas Perassoli were honored for their contributions to the bowling program. Seniors exclusively rolled the first game and one of the Baker games.

“Moved Lucas up to varsity for today, and he bowled a 188,” Coach Tyler Phlipot said.

Cotner had games of 215 and 212, and Groff followed close behind with games of 233 and 181. The Tigers won the match 2,771-2,312, moving them to 7-3 on the season and 6-2 in conference play.

“The boys are really gelling right now,” Phlipot said. “We’re hitting our stride. I’m happy the way the kids are coming together.”

http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Versailles-logo-WEB-3.jpg