Mississinawa Valley, Versailles girls win bowling matches at McBo’s Lanes

VERSAILLES – The varsity girls bowling teams of Ansonia, Mississinawa Valley and Versailles all took part in West Ohio High School Bowling Conference Southern Division matches Saturday afternoon at McBo’s Lanes in Versailles.

The teams were rolling for position in the league playoffs to be held Saturday in Lima.

Ansonia and Mississinawa Valley renewed their long-standing sports rivalry this time on the lanes. The match that ensued was a tight one.

MV took the two regular games by scores of 663-650 and 695-658. However, the Lady Tigers came back to take the Baker games 649-644 and in so doing gave Ansonia its highest score of the season, but the Lady Blackhawks narrowly prevailed 2,002-1,957.

Ansonia was led by Lexi Shinn who bowled consecutive games of 158. Molly Walls rolled well for the Lady Tigers with games of 145 and 158.

“We were missing two girls due to sickness,” Lady Tigers coach TJ Phlipot said. “Bowled our best of the year. Had a good day. We’re learning a lot, how to pick up spares. We have three first-year bowlers and are adjusting well.”

On the Mississinawa side of the ledger Spencer Warren led the Lady Blackhawks in game one with a 156, and Airrika Westfall had a strong game two performance with 169, which was her season high.

“We pulled a little below average today,” Lady Blackhawks coach Mike Warren said. “The lane conditions didn’t suit us. We’ve been rolling really well, improving each week.”

Mississinawa Valley moved to 5-4 in conference play, and Ansonia fell to 1-8.

Versailles met the Wildcats from Minster. This would be a battle for second place in the Southern Division and positioning in the second place match in Saturday’s playoff round. The Lady Tigers rose to the occasion by rolling their best match of the year and defeating Minster 2,689-2,251.

Versailles won each game and the Bakers, but Coach Tyler Phlipot was not completely satisfied with his team’s performance.

“We bowled real well,” Coach Phlipot said. “The second game we weren’t as aggressive in the pocket.”

This was the last home match for seniors Brigette Holsapple, who had games of 200 and 172; Maggie Hedrick with games of 159 and 154; and Jamee Brown, who rolled a 175 in game one. Morgan Heitkamp also contributed games of 212 and 159.

“It’s nice to see the girls come together,” the Versailles coach said. “We’ve been struggling the last three or four weeks to click all on the same page. Trying get confidence built back up … girls determined to get better.”

Versailles moved to 8-1 in league play and in sole possession of second place in the Southern Division. Final league standings will be determined in Saturday’s playoff round in Lima.

