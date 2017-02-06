Versailles gymnastics team wins Springfield Catholic Central Invitational

DAYTON – The Darke and Shelby county high school gymnastics teams competed on Saturday at Dayton Academy for the Springfield Catholic Central Invitational.

The gymnasts wore shirts that read: FRANKVILLEANSAILLESNUM GYMNASTICS – the conglomeration of the schools who have come together for the last eight years as a county team.

There were again 18 teams competing at the Springfield Catholic Central Invitational and ranged two sessions of the day.

Arcanum’s Emma Smith and Cheyenne White, Franklin Monroe’s Leighana Rautsaw plus Versailles’ Ellie Barga, Jadyn Barga, Jada Barlage, Madison Ahrens and Katelyn Kingrey all competed. Ansonia’s Amber Aultman and Anna’s Kara Steinke remained out with injuries while Greenville’s Sydney Oda and Versailles’ Jorja Pothast also sat out with ankle injuries.

The gymnasts continued to improve in their cleanliness of routines, which continued to improve their scores. Arcanum’s Smith had a great beam routine and improved by 0.5. She also competed floor this meet. Arcanum’s White had a good day with a whole point up all-around over last meet. FM’s Rautsaw also did well all around with 1.20 up from last meet.

Versailles’ team had another team win, taking first over Centerville and Anderson. The team had their best team score yet with a 142.30.

Scoring for Versailles, Kingrey got sixth on vault with 9.05, seventh on bars, fourth on floor with 9.35 and fourth all-around with a 35.65. She had improved 1.38 points in her all-around score.

Jadyn Barga finished second on vault with a 9.35, first on bars, first on beam with a 9.4, fifth on floor with a 9.3 and first all-around with a 36.858, a 0.71 increase to the all-around score.

Ahrens placed first on vault with a 9.5, eighth on beam, third on floor with a 9.4 and eight all-around with a 35.10.

Ellie Barga continued to increase her all-around score by 0.6 points and placed sixth on bars, eighth on beam, ninth on floor with a 9.15 and ninth all-around with a 34.70.

Jada Barlage participated on floor, increasing her score again by 0.40, and vault.

The gymnasts’ next meet will be the Northmont Quad held at 6 p.m. Friday Gem City Gymnastics in Tipp City. This will be senior night, recognizing seniors Emma Smith of Arcanum, Sydney Oda of Greenville and Katelyn Kingrey of Versailles along with Northmont and Troy seniors.