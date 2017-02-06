Versailles girls swim team wins Tippecanoe Relays

TROY – The Versailles High School girls swim team placed first at the Tippecanoe High School Relay Swim Meet on Saturday at the Miami County YMCA-Robinson Branch.

Team scores were as follows: 1st, Versailles, 204 points; 2nd, Dayton Chaminade-Julienne, 178 points; 3rd, Tippecanoe, 162 points; 4th, Troy, 106 points; and 5th, Bethel, 64 points.

The results for Versailles High School were as follows:

400 yard coed IM relay (two boys and two girls-each swims a 100 IM): 3rd, Emily Kramer, Cole Condon, Heather Albers, Clint Morgan, 4:35.85; 7th, Kasidy Dross, Stuart Baltes, Grace Carman, Nathanial Nelson, 5:08.53

200 yard butterfly relay (each swims a 50 butterfly): 2nd, Lucy Prakel, Kasidy Dross, Grace Francis, Faith Wilker, 2:14.71; 5th, Chloe Francis, Morgan Frederick, Deanna Day, Claire Keiser, 2:32.24

200 yard backstroke relay (each swims a 50 backstroke): 4th, Chloe Francis, Courtney Batten, Kari Mangen, Emily Kramer, 2:22.74; 6th, Morgan Frederick, Taylor Cordonnier, Shelby Smith, Claire Keiser, 2:41.12

200 yard breaststroke relay (each swims a 50 breaststroke): 1st, Faith Wilker, Hannah Bey, Payton Berger, Heather Albers, 2:26.68; 2nd, Lucy Prakel, Grace Carman, Taylor Cordonnier, Adel Karolyi, 2:26.78

150 yard freestyle T-shirt relay: 2nd, Grace Francis, Tori Ahrens, Payton Berger, Hannah Bey, 2:11.02; 4th, Lacee Cotterman, Deanna Day, Kari Mangen, Adel Karolyi, 2:11.62; 6th, Shelby Smith, Katelyn Rush, Jaden Prenger, Olivia Waymire, 2:15.31

200 yard rotating relay (first swimmer swims a 25 fly/25 back; second swimmer swims a 25 back/25 breaststroke, third swimmer swims a 25 breaststroke/25 free, fourth swimmer swims a 25 free, 25 fly): 3rd, Courtney Batten, Emily Kramer, Payton Berger, Tori Ahrens, 2:17.30; 5th, Deanna Day, Taylor Cordonnier, Kari Mangen, Grace Carman, 2:31.84

200 yard butterfly/breaststroke relay (each swimmer swims a 25 fly and 25 breaststroke): 2nd, Lucy Prakel, Grace Francis, Kasidy Dross, Heather Albers, 2:29.53; 5th, Lacee Cotterman, Adel Karolyi, Claire Keiser, Katelyn Rush, 2:57.66

200 yard freestyle/backstroke relay (each swimmer swims a 25 free and 25 backstroke): 5th, Chloe Francis, Morgan Frederick, Kari Mangen, Hannah Bey, 2:27.37; 6th, Claire Keiser, Taylor Cordonnier, Lacee Cotterman, Deanna Day, 2:28.88

200 yard Tarzan/corkscrew relay (each swimmer swims a 25 Tarzan with head above water and 25 corkscrew): 4th, Grace Carman, Kasidy Dross, Morgan Frederick, Courtney Batten, 2:35.82; 8th, Jaden Prenger, Katelyn Rush, Olivia Waymire, Adel Karolyi, 3:10.22

200 yard cannonball start freestyle relay: 1st, Tori Ahrens, Heather Albers, Payton Berger, Faith Wilker, 2:08.96; 5th, Jaden Prenger, Katelyn Rush, Shelby Smith, Olivia Waymire, 2:29.27

200 yard kickboard relay: 3rd, Emily Kramer, Tori Ahrens, Grace Francis, Faith Wilker, 2:52.62; 7th, Lucy Prakel, Hannah Bey, Courtney Batten, Chloe Francis, 3:32.44

The team is coached by Penny Cromwell and Mark Travis. For more information about the swim team, visit its website at www.versailles.k12.oh.us, click on Athletics, click on Sports Schedules and click on Swimming.